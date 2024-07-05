Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Boost to Atmanirbhar Bharat: India's defence production surges to record Rs 1.27 lakh cr in FY 2023-24

    India's defence production surged by 16.7% to Rs 1.27 lakh crore in the fiscal year 2023-24, up from Rs 1.09 lakh crore in 2022-23, marking a significant boost to the government’s "Atmanirbhar Bharat" campaign.

    Boost to Atmanirbhar Bharat: India's defence production surges to record Rs 1.27 lakh cr in FY 2023-24 snt
    Author
    Anish Kumar
    First Published Jul 5, 2024, 12:11 PM IST

    New Delhi: India's defence production surged by 16.7% to Rs 1.27 lakh crore in the fiscal year 2023-24, up from Rs 1.09 lakh crore in 2022-23, marking a significant boost to the government’s "Atmanirbhar Bharat" campaign.

    This growth is attributed to the successful implementation of defence production policies and initiatives. Data was collated from Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs), other PSUs manufacturing defence items, and private companies to achieve this record-high figure.

    Acknowledging the achievement through a post on X, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, “The ‘Make in India’ programme is crossing new milestones, year after year, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

    “He voiced the Government’s unwavering resolve to develop India as a leading global defence manufacturing hub,” he added.

    In the fiscal year 2023-24, defence public sector undertakings and other PSUs contributed approximately 79.2% of the total production value, while the private sector contributed 20.8%.

    “The data shows that in terms of absolute value, both DPSUs/PSUs and private sector have recorded a steady growth in defence production,” an official statement said.

    Further, Rajnath Singh congratulated the industry, including DPSUs, other PSUs manufacturing defence items and the private industry for taking the defence production at an all-time high.

    “The feat has been achieved due to the policy reforms/initiatives and ease of doing business brought in by the Government in the last 10 years with focus on attaining self-reliance," the Defence Minister said.

    Aggressive and sustained indigenisation efforts have led to the highest-ever value of defence production. Additionally, defence exports reached a record-high of Rs 21,083 crore in 2023-24, marking a 32.5% increase from the previous fiscal year's Rs 15,920 crore.

    Over the past five years since 2019-20, India’s defence industries have experienced significant growth, achieving a 60% increase. In the fiscal year 2019-20, the production value stood at Rs 79,071 crore.

    Last Updated Jul 5, 2024, 12:11 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Mechanised Infantry modernisation drive Indian Army to issue RFP for over five hundred Infantry combat vehicles

    Mechanised Infantry modernisation drive: Indian Army to issue RFP for over 500 Infantry combat vehicles

    Jaishankar, Chinese FM Wang Yi commit to resolving border issues; emphasize 'three mutuals' at SCO meeting

    Jaishankar, Chinese FM Wang Yi commit to resolving border issues; emphasize 'three mutuals' at SCO summit

    Agniveer Ajay Singh's family paid Rs 98.39 lakh, total compensation to reach Rs 1.65 cr soon: Army clarifies snt

    Agniveer Ajay Singh's family paid Rs 98.39 lakh, total compensation to reach Rs 1.65 cr soon: Army clarifies

    India Mongolia commence 16th 'Nomadic Elephant' joint military exercise in Meghalaya AJR

    India, Mongolia commence 16th 'Nomadic Elephant' joint military exercise in Meghalaya

    Indian Army embarks on green initiative with 113 electric buses for transportation AJR

    Indian Army embarks on green initiative with 113 electric buses for transportation

    Recent Stories

    Jagannath Rath Yatra 2024: How did Rath Yatra originate in Puri of Odisha? anr

    Jagannath Rath Yatra 2024: How did Rath Yatra originate in Puri of Odisha?

    Gold rate on July 5: Check 22 and 24 carat price in your city gcw

    Gold rate on July 5: Check 22 and 24 carat price in your city

    PM Modi asks athletes to share observations on Paris Olympics 2024 , says inputs will aid India's 2036 bid WATCH top quotes snt

    PM Modi asks athletes to share observations on Paris Olympics, says inputs will aid 2036 bid | TOP QUOTES

    UK Election 2024: From Rishi Sunak to Suella Braverman - Indian-origin MPs who seats in House of Commons gcw

    UK Election 2024: From Rishi Sunak to Suella Braverman - Indian-origin MPs who seats in House of Commons

    Tera churma abhi tak aaya nahi PM Modi to javelin star Neeraj Chopra in light-hearted interaction (WATCH) snt

    'Tera churma abhi tak aaya nahi': PM Modi to javelin star Neeraj Chopra in light-hearted interaction (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH) AJR

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH) AJR

    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Eiffel tower protest: Topless women challenge authoritarianism with anti-fascist slogans (WATCH) AJR

    Eiffel tower protest: Topless women challenge authoritarianism with anti-fascist slogans (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Maharashtra Massive crocodile spotted roaming road in Ratnagiri after heavy rains (WATCH) AJR

    Maharashtra: Massive crocodile spotted roaming road in Ratnagiri after heavy rains (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rain brings respite to Delhi heat, monsoon showers expected soon (WATCH) AJR

    Rain brings respite to Delhi heat, monsoon showers expected soon (WATCH)

    Video Icon