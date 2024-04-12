Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Army trains to fire anti-tank guided missiles at 17000 feet in Sikkim (WATCH)

    The Indian Army's Trishakti Corps conducted a training exercise involving Anti-Tank Guided Missile (ATGM) firing at an altitude of 17,000 feet in Sikkim. The exercise included participation from Missile Firing Detachments across the Eastern Command and focused on live firing scenarios against moving and stationary targets

    The Trishakti Corps of the Indian Army has executed a rigorous training exercise involving the firing of Anti-Tank Guided Missiles (ATGM) at a super high-altitude area of 17000 feet in Sikkim. This exercise witnessed participation from Missile Firing Detachments representing Mechanised and Infantry Units across the Eastern Command.

    The training regimen comprised a meticulously designed program covering continuous training sequences and live firing scenarios against both moving and stationary targets, mirroring real-life battlefield conditions. 

    The proficiency showcased by the ATGM Detachments underscores their ability to effectively neutralize armoured threats, ensuring mission success even in the challenging terrain of mountainous regions.

    The successful performance of the ATGM system in such high-altitude environments reaffirms the Indian Army's commitment to the doctrine of "Ek Missile Ek Tank" (One Missile, One Tank). 

    This exercise not only highlighted the precision and efficacy of the ATGM system but also demonstrated its suitability for deployment in super high-altitude terrains, enhancing the Army's operational capabilities in such rugged landscapes.

