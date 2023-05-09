Army to have common uniform for all officers at Brigadier and above ranks from August 1

Sources in the Indian Army said that the step would further reinforce the force's character to be a fair and equitable organisation.

In a major development, the Indian Army has decided to have a common uniform for all the officers at Brigadier and above ranks, aimed at promoting and strengthening a common identity and approach in service matters among the senior leadership. It would come into effect from August 1.

It must be noted that the officers at Brigadier level and above ranks, including Major General, Lt General and General do not have regimentation boundaries.

They also added that the decision was taken after detailed deliberations during the recently concluded Army Commanders Conference in April this year with extensive consultations with all stakeholders.

How would the uniform be?

The headgear, shoulder rank badges, gorget patches, belts and shoes of senior officers of flag rank (Brigadier and above) will now be standardised and common.

The flag-rank officers will now not wear any lanyards.

The sources also added that there is no change to the uniform worn by Colonels and below-rank officers.

It is pertinent to mention here that in the Indian Army, Brigadier and above officers are those who have already commanded units, and battalions and are mostly posted at headquarters and establishments where officers from all arms and services work and function together.

"A standard uniform will ensure a common identity for all senior-rank officers while reflecting the true ethos of the Indian Army," sources said.

Reason for the change

"Different types of uniform and accoutrements have a specific association to respective Arms, Regiments and Services in the Indian Army," sources said.

"This recognition with distinct identity within the Arms or Regiment or Services is essential for junior leadership and the rank and file to further strengthen camaraderie, esprit de corps and regimental ethos which is the bedrock of soldiering," sources further said, adding, "At the unit and battalion level, a distinct sense of identity reflects a strong bond among officers and men in the same regiment."

Last year, the Indian Army had adopted a digital pattern combat uniform like the US Army.

It has an informal look compared to the older one as the shirt is not tucked in hiding the belt on the trouser. The soldiers also wear the round-neck T-shirt worn under the shirt.