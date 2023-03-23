Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Army, IAF execute 'Vayu Prahar' along Line of Actual Control (WATCH)

    During the exercise, the forces tested their rapid mobilisation capability of an earmarked Rapid Reaction Force from the hinterland to undertake air-landing operations in a nominated Advance Landing Ground (ALG).

    First Published Mar 23, 2023, 4:31 PM IST

    The Indian Army and Indian Air Force have jointly conducted intra-theatre air mobility operations named 'Vayu Prahar' along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Eastern Theatre to validate joint plans to prosecute synergised multiple domain operations.

    The joint exercise held last week aimed at orchestrating military activities across all domains, including land, water, air and information, to deliver converging effects. 

    During the exercise, the forces tested their rapid mobilisation capability of an earmarked Rapid Reaction Force from the hinterland to undertake air-landing operations in a nominated Advance Landing Ground (ALG).

    "The air-landed force further executes contingency tasks as per a realistic exercise scenario in challenging high-altitude terrain conditions," sources in the Indian Army said. 

    The sources further added that the exercise Vayu Prahar enabled coordination and rehearsal amongst various agencies for quick mobilisation, transportation and deployment of forces within a theatre which can be executed across theatres. 

    "The exercise validated and refined procedures quintessential for synergised joint operations."

    The four-day-long exercise involved Army Formations, Special Forces, along with Indian Air Force. In January, the Indian Army, along with the Indian Air Force (IAF) and the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) conducted a joint training exercise, 'Trishakti Prahar' in North Bengal close to the strategic ‘Siliguri’ corridor.

    The Siliguri corridor is also called Chicken's neck. It is situated in West Bengal, sharing borders with Bangladesh, Bhutan and Nepal. This exercise was also conducted to enable rehearsal and coordination amongst various agencies for “quick movement and employment of forces” across North Bengal.

