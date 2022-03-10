Kashmir history begins with Rishi Kashyap and Lalitaditya, not Mughuls: Tarun Vijay

The Indian Army personnel are archaeologists in Olive Green, said National Monuments Authority Chairman and former Member of Parliament Tarun Vijay.

'Chinar Dharohar', an 8th-century heritage site rejuvenated in Badamibagh by the Kashmir-based 15 Corps of Indian Army has been accorded recognition by the National Monuments Authority.

This heritage conservation project hosts several excavated figurines of 200 AD to 400 AD origin, in the form of two large monolithic rock Shiva Lingas, seven Gandhara style sculptures and a huge rock carving of the feet of a monolithic statue.

From April to July 2021, the Chinar Corps diligently restored excavated sculptures, created a heritage park themed to display them and with technical assistance from SPS Museum, Srinagar recreated scaled replicas of seven more stone figurines excavated from the site in 1926.

The ceremony was presided over by National Monuments Authority Chairman and former Member of Parliament Tarun Vijay, who presented a citation plaque to General officer Commanding Chinar Corps Lt Gen DP Pandey in recognition of the exemplary research, restoration and rejuvenation of ancient Pandrethan monolithic rock statues at 'Dharohar' and for conserving the ancient Meruvardhanswami Temple (6th CE) in all its ancient splendour.

"The Indian Army is truly the defender of the nation, its heritage, culture and faiths," he said.

Tarun Vijay said that invaders and terrorists try to erase the memory of their target societies and present a false history.

"Monuments tell the truth and their preservation is like preserving a nation's memory. The Kashmiri monuments tell us about our identity and civilisational flow. The Indian Army has done an extraordinary job by preserving thousands of years old artefacts and monuments in a professional way though this was not their primary task. They are archaeologists in Olive Green," Vijay said, adding that this was why for the first time since independence the NMA was honouring them.

"I will ask the ASI to have more excavations done in this area to reveal the real history of Kashmir. Kashmir does not source its existence to Mughals, but to Emperor Lalitaditya and Rishi Kashyap," he said.

Lt Gen DP Pandey said that the true history of India must be taught to all and the army, in the best tradition protects the territorial integrity of the nation and also helps protect its culture.

Thanking the NMA for recognizing the humble effort of Chinar Warriors, the officer reaffirmed the Indian Army's pride in our glorious civilisational ethos and heritage.