    Army Chief General Manoj Pande in Uzbekistan for 4 days; Here's why

    During his visit, Indian Army Chief General Manoj Pande will engage in bilateral talks with Uzbekistan's defence leadership, visit military museums and monuments, and inaugurate an Information Technology lab established with Indian assistance at the Uzbekistan Armed Forces Academy

    Author
    Anish Kumar
    First Published Apr 15, 2024, 4:41 PM IST

    Aiming to further bolster the defence ties between the two armies, Indian Army Chief General Manoj Pande on Monday departed on a four-day visit to Uzbekistan to hold bilateral defence talks and also witness the 5th edition of India-Uzbekistan military exercise Dustlik 2024 at Termez district, which began on April 15. The Army said that his visit would mark a significant step in bolstering the defence cooperation between India and the Republic of Uzbekistan.

    Upon his arrival in Uzbekistan, the Indian Army chief will hold dialogue with Defence Minister Lieutenant General Bakhodir Kurbanov, the First Deputy Minister of Defence and Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces Major General Khalmukhamedov Shukhrat Gayratjanovich, and the Deputy Minister and Chief of Air and Air Defence Forces Major General Burkhanov Ahmed Jamalovich.

    "These dialogues are pivotal in fostering stronger military cooperation. The itinerary also includes a visit to the Armed Forces Museum followed by a tour of the Hast Imam Ensemble, offering insights into the rich military history and achievements of Uzbekistan," Indian Army PRO Colonel Sudhir Chamoli said.

    On the second day of his four-day visit, Gen Pande will pay homage to former Indian Prime Minister Late Lal Bahadur Shastri and visit the Victory Park, commemorating Uzbekistan's contributions and sacrifices in the Second World War. "The engagements on the day will encompass a visit to the Centre for Innovative Technologies LLC, where the COAS will get an insight into initiatives being undertaken by the Republic of Uzbekistan in defence technology and innovations," he said. Later in the day, Gen Pande will inaugurate the Information Technology lab at the Uzbekistan Armed Forces Academy, which has been established with India’s assistance.

    On April 17, he will travel to Samarkand to meet the Commander of the Central Military District. His visit will culminate in Termez, on April 18, after witnessing the joint Exercise DUSTLIK, highlighting the interoperability and camaraderie developed between the two countries.

    The fourth edition of the joint military exercise between the Indian Army and Uzbekistan Army was held on February 20 last year at the Foreign Training Node, Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand. 

    "He will also visit the Termez Museum and the historical monuments of the Surkhandarya Region, beholding a first-hand account of Uzbekistan's glorious past and cultural landscapes," Col Chamoli said, adding, "The visit by General Manoj Pande aims at strengthening military cooperation between India and Uzbekistan besides exploring new avenues of collaboration between the two nations."

