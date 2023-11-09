Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Armed forces seek 5000 lorries to ramp up transport capability

    The Indian government has issued two separate Requests for Information (RFI) to procure approximately 5,000 lorries for the three military services and 2,500 trucks specifically for the Indian Army. These vehicles are intended to enhance the transport capabilities of the armed forces, with different payload capacities for varied terrains

    Armed forces seek 5000 lorries to ramp up transport capability
    Author
    Anish Kumar
    First Published Nov 9, 2023, 12:14 AM IST

    Aiming to strengthen the transport capability of the three services, the government has issued two separate requests for information (RFI) for the procurement of about 5,000 lorries for three forces and 2,500 trucks for the Indian Army to be operated in hills, high altitude, cross country and desert terrain. These lorries will be used as a general service load carrier with a payload capacity of 5 tons and 7.5 tons. The 5-ton lorries will be deployed in the hills, high altitude, cross country and desert terrain while the 7.5-ton vehicles will be operated in plains. 

    As per the RFI, these vehicles should be provided with 4x4 drive and be capable of operating in different terrain and climatic conditions prevalent in the country. It is expected that the request for proposal will be issued in the next six months.

    Operational parameters 

    The overall dimensions and weight of the vehicle should allow it to go across a Class 18 bridge and be transportable by a broad gauge section of the railway. It should have a facility for easy and quick conversion to flatbed configuration by removal of side walls, superstructure and tail board. It must have a carrying capacity of 34 soldiers on foldable side-facing seats with personal weapons and equipment. The vehicle should be fuel efficient with fuel consumption not less than five km/litre and average engine life should not be less than 1,50,000 km or 15 years whichever is earlier.

    2500 trucks for the Indian Army

    In a separate RFI, the Army is intending to procure around 2500 trucks to be used as a General Service load carrier with a payload capacity of 2.5 tons in hills, high altitude, cross country, plains and desert terrain and different climatic conditions as prevalent in the country. The truck should have a carrying capacity of 14 soldiers on foldable side-facing seats with personal weapons and equipment.

    Last Updated Nov 9, 2023, 12:14 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Indian Army aviation wing may lease helicopters to plug gap created by outgoing Cheetah, Chetak; induct LUH, Apache

    Army aviation wing to lease helicopters, induct LUH to plug gap created by outgoing Cheetah, Chetak

    Indian naval destroyer tests BrahMos in the Bay of Bengal

    Indian naval destroyer tests BrahMos in the Bay of Bengal

    AFMS achieves milestone with minimally invasive cardiac valve implantation for children

    AFMS achieves milestone with minimally invasive cardiac valve implantation for children

    Indian Army-IAF contingent heads to Kazakhstan for KAZIND 2023

    Indian Army-IAF contingent heads to Kazakhstan for KAZIND 2023

    77th Infantry Day: India salutes its ultimate infantrymen

    77th Infantry Day: India salutes its ultimate infantrymen (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    WHO hails India for reducing TB cases at double the rate than rest of the world

    WHO hails India for reducing TB cases at almost double the rate than rest of the world

    148 Indian universities make it to QS World University Rankings: Asia 2024; IIT-B best in India

    148 Indian universities make it to QS World University Rankings: Asia 2024; IIT-B best in India

    Madhya Pradesh election shocker Khargone Congress candidate invokes martyrs of Palestine to seek votes WATCH snt

    MP Election Shocker: Khargone Congress candidate invokes ‘Martyrs of Palestine’ to seek votes (WATCH)

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Rain threat looms over New Zealand vs Sri Lanka clash in Bangalore osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: Rain threat looms over New Zealand vs Sri Lanka clash in Bangalore

    Indias AI Journey Ethics Prospects and Beyond

    India’s AI Journey: Ethics, Prospects, and Beyond

    Recent Videos

    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is RBA

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is

    Video Icon