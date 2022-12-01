Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    All You Need To Know About DISHA Cell of the Indian Air Force

    DISHA Cell undertakes several activities and initiatives to make India’s youth aware of the Indian Air Force and facilitate their entry into this prestigious Indian Air Forces.

    All You Need To Know About DISHA Cell of the Indian Air Force
    First Published Dec 1, 2022, 4:30 PM IST

    DISHA, located in Delhi, is an acronym for the Directorate of Induction and Selection in Holistic Approach. DISHA Cell was set up by the Indian Air Force at Air Headquarters in 2005, under the aegis of the Air Officer-in-Charge Personnel, to propagate officers' induction publicity. DISHA Cell undertakes several activities and initiatives to make India’s youth aware of the Indian Air Force and facilitate their entry into this prestigious Indian Air Forces. 

    In fact, the primary mandate of DISHA is to reach out and create awareness among the country’s youth about career opportunities in the Indian Air Force. It disseminates this information in various forms like print, electronic, and digital media. Over a sustained period of time, DISHA Cell has installed numerous billboards  and other promotional collaterals for said purpose. 

    Additionally, DISHA runs and maintains its official career website and various social media handles to stay connected with the youth of India and address their queries related to joining the Indian Air Force. DISHA also plays a crucial role in query resolution and career guidance for young aspirants looking to join the Indian Air Force, besides planning and executing publicity activities through diverse stakeholders. 

    Important Activities Undertaken by DISHA 

    DISHA is responsible for formulating notifications for every Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) cycle. AFCAT is a screening exam conducted by the Indian Air Force to select young aspirants in the Flying and Ground Duty branches.

    • DISHA caters to preparing advertisements for each AFCAT cycle and publishes them in employment news.
    • DISHA actively conducts multiple outdoor publicity activities by placing hoardings and ambient advertising at airports, bus stops, metro stations, and railway stations PAN India.
    • DISHA keeps on conducting one-on-one interactions with young aspirants, which involves disseminating information through career and motivational lectures.
    • To amplify awareness about the Indian Air Force and various career prospects on offer, DISHA conducts Induction Publicity Exhibition Vehicle (IPEV) drives and has set up Facilitation Cum Publicity Pavilion (FCP) across India at multiple vantage locations.
    • From time to time, DISHA organises awareness campaigns and distributes customised publicity material to the target audience directly and through other Indian Air Force formations.

    Aspirants can explore a multitude of career prospects listed on the DISHA Cell website or follow their official social media handles for all the information they need to become part of the Indian Air Force.

    Last Updated Dec 1, 2022, 4:30 PM IST
