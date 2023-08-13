All about 'Vindhyagiri', the technologically advanced frigate to be launched by President on August 17

Named after the mountain range in Karnataka, “Vindhyagiri” is a technologically advanced frigate, pays a befitting tribute to the distinguished service of its predecessor, the erstwhile INS Vindhyagiri, the Leander Class ASW Frigate.

President Droupadi Murmu will be launching the sixth Project 17A frigate Vindhyagiri at Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Limited, Kolkata on August 17. Named after the mountain range in Karnataka, “Vindhyagiri” is a technologically advanced frigate, pays a befitting tribute to the distinguished service of its predecessor, the erstwhile INS Vindhyagiri, the Leander Class ASW Frigate.

The old Vindhyagiri in its nearly 31 years of service from July 8, 1981 to June 11, 2012, had witnessed various challenging operations and multinational exercises. The newly christened Vindhyagiri stands as a symbol of India's determination to embrace its rich naval heritage while propelling itself towards a future of indigenous defence capabilities.

Under the Project 17A program, a total of four ships by MDL and three ships by GRSE are under construction. Project 17A ships have been designed in-house by Indian Navy’s Warship Design Bureau. Aligning with the country's resolute commitment to 'Aatmanirbharta' a substantial 75 per cent of the orders for equipment and systems of Project 17A ships are from indigenous firms, including Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). These warships are follow-ons of the Project 17 Class Frigates (Shivalik Class), with improved stealth features, advanced weapons and sensors and platform management systems.

“The launch of Vindhyagiri is an apt testament to the incredible progress our Nation has made in building a self-reliant naval force,” an official said.

The launch of Vindhyagiri is an apt testament to the incredible progress our Nation has made in building a self-reliant naval force.


