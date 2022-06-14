AGNIPATH scheme launched: Armed Forces to get 45000 new 'Agniveers'

Youths selected under this scheme will be known as Agniveers.

Union Cabinet approves a recruitment scheme named AGNIPATH to enable Indian youth to serve in the Armed Forces. Youths selected under this scheme will be known as Agniveers. Under the AGNIPATH scheme, the government aims to recruit 46000 Agniveers within this year.

Here's what you must know about the AGNIPATH scheme:

* The scheme allows Indian youth to serve in the Armed Forces for a period of four years.

* The scheme is designed to carve out a youthful profile of the Armed Forces and provide youngsters with an opportunity to don the uniform.

* The scheme aims to attract young talent from the society and draw skilled, disciplined and motivated manpower into the society.

* The Agniveers will be enrolled in the Forces under respective Service Acts for a period of four years. They would form a distinct rank in the Armed Forces, different from any other existing ranks. Upon the completion of four years of service, based on organisational requirements and policies promulgated by the Armed Forces from time to time, Agniveers will be offered an opportunity to apply for permanent enrolment in the Armed Forces.

* Up to 25 per cent of each specific batch of Agniveers will be enrolled in the regular cadre of the Armed Forces

* Enrolment will be based on ‘All India All Class’ basis and the eligible age will be in the range from 17.5 to 21 years.

* Enrolment will be undertaken through an online centralised system for all three services with specialised rallies and campus interviews from recognised technical institutes such as Industrial Training Institutes and National Skills Qualifications Framework, among others.

* 'Agniveers' will be given an attractive customised monthly package along with Risk and Hardship allowances as applicable in the three services. On completion of the engagement period of four years, the 'Agniveers' will be paid one time 'Seva Nidhi' package which shall comprise their contribution, including accrued interest thereon and matching contribution from the Government equal to the accumulated amount of their contribution including interest.

The pay package is as follows:

* The scheme aims to bring the average age profile of the Indian Armed forces down by about 4-5 years. According to the defence ministry, the nation stands to immensely benefit from this infusion of highly inspired youth with a deeper understanding of self-discipline, diligence and focus and will be able to contribute to other sectors.

* The dividends of short military service to the nation, society and the youth of the nation are immense. This includes the inculcation of patriotism, teamwork, enhancement of physical fitness, ingrained loyalty to the country and availability of trained personnel to boost national security in times of external threats, internal threats and natural disasters, the government said in a statement.

* The Agniveers will be provided with a non-contributory Life Insurance Cover of Rs 48 lakh for the duration of their engagement period in the Indian Armed Force.