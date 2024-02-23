Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    A resilient defence partnership: Israel's military exports to top buyer India unaffected despite Gaza war

    Over the past decade, India has imported military hardware valued at $2.9 billion from Israel, encompassing radars, surveillance and combat drones, as well as missiles.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 23, 2024, 5:19 PM IST

    In the midst of the war in Gaza, Israel's military exports to India, its largest defence buyer, remain unaffected, according to a Reuters report quoting sources. Over the past decade, India has imported military hardware valued at $2.9 billion from Israel, encompassing radars, surveillance and combat drones, as well as missiles.

    The months-long military campaign initiated by Israel in response to attacks by Hamas-ruled Gaza has not disrupted the flow of defence supplies to India, a senior Indian military official and an Israeli source confirmed to Reuters. Despite Israel's heightened need for ammunition due to ongoing operations, it has ensured that exports to India, particularly radars, remain unimpeded.

    The report quoting both the sources stated that the officials emphasized that Israel has taken measures to guarantee a consistent supply of weapons, including drone components, to New Delhi. This commitment has allowed India to maintain its defense capabilities, underscoring the resilience of the defense partnership between the two nations.

    "We made sure our (military) exports to India are not impacted," the Israeli official told Reuters

    Despite the conflict, Israeli arms manufacturers have re-entered the international stage, showcasing their products at the Singapore Airshow. The return to global events signals Israel's confidence in its defence industry's ability to operate amid challenging geopolitical circumstances.

    According to data from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, India has emerged as the foremost importer of arms globally, having purchased $37 billion worth of military hardware between 2012 and 2022.

    In the past decade, India has sourced weaponry predominantly from Russia, with transactions totaling $21.8 billion. Additionally, it has procured $5.2 billion worth of equipment from France and $4.5 billion from the United States. Israel stands as the fourth-largest supplier of military hardware to India.

    In response to its heavy reliance on Russian arms, India has undertaken initiatives to diversify its procurement sources, looking towards countries like France and Israel. Simultaneously, efforts have been directed at strengthening India's domestic arms manufacturing capabilities.

    Elbit Systems of Israel has joined forces with the Indian conglomerate Adani Group to produce a portion of its Hermes 900 drones at a facility situated in southern India. These drones are subsequently exported back to Israel to fulfill its operational needs.

