    7 Army personnel trapped in avalanche in Arunachal Pradesh

    Specialised teams have been airlifted to assist in rescue operations

    Author
    Anish Kumar
    Arunachal Pradesh, First Published Feb 7, 2022, 2:01 PM IST
    Rescue operations are underway in Arunachal Pradesh’s Kameng sector, wherein seven Indian Army personnel are said to be trapped after an avalanche hit in the high altitude area on February 6. 

    The seven soldiers were a part of patrolling team. "Search and rescue operations are currently underway.  Specialised teams have been airlifted to assist in rescue operations," an official from the Indian Army said. 

    For the last few days, the area has been witnessing inclement weather with heavy snowfall. Last year in July, a soldier from Tamil Nadu was killed in a landslide in the same area.

    This is a developing story. More updates shortly

    Representative Image Used

    Last Updated Feb 7, 2022, 2:27 PM IST
