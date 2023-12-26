Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    100 Pakistani drones shot down by BSF in 2023; three-pronged strategy for border security unveiled

    The BSF revealed a comprehensive 'three-pronged strategy' aimed at curtailing the movement of drugs and other narcotic substances across the border.

    100 Pakistani drones shot down by BSF in 2023; three-pronged strategy for border security unveiled snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Dec 26, 2023, 1:00 PM IST

    In a significant display of vigilance and strategic prowess, the Border Security Force (BSF) in India has thwarted a total of 100 Pakistani drone smuggling attempts in 2023. These drones were being employed by anti-national elements to smuggle narcotics, arms, and ammunition into Indian territory. The BSF has not only successfully shot down or recovered these drones but has also apprehended smugglers involved in facilitating these illicit activities.

    The BSF revealed a comprehensive 'three-pronged strategy' aimed at curtailing the movement of drugs and other narcotic substances across the border. This multifaceted approach involves not only countering the immediate threat but also addressing the root causes of the issue. The objectives of this strategy include:

    1. Curbing Drug Supply: The primary focus is on intercepting and preventing the flow of drugs and contraband materials across the border. The successful interception of 434 grams of heroin in Amritsar is a testament to the effectiveness of this aspect of the strategy.

    2. Fostering Awareness Against Drug Abuse: Recognizing the importance of education and awareness, the BSF aims to inform and educate the public about the dangers of drug abuse. By doing so, they hope to deter individuals from getting involved in such illicit activities.

    3. Empowering Youth with Skills: To address the root causes of smuggling activities, the BSF is working towards empowering the youth with skills that can channelize their energy positively. This includes providing meaningful employment opportunities that can divert individuals from engaging in illegal activities.

    Highlighting the effectiveness of their operations, the BSF shared details of a recent incident in Amritsar where they foiled a smuggling attempt through a drone. The troops launched a swift search operation after a Pakistani drone violated Indian airspace. The result was the seizure of 434 grams of heroin wrapped in adhesive tape from the Ranian village of Amritsar.

    The BSF party responded promptly to the intrusion, recovering the contraband that was dropped by the drone before it returned to Pakistani territory. The incident underscores the BSF's commitment to maintaining border security and preventing the infiltration of illegal substances.

    The BSF's success in countering Pakistani drone smuggling attempts reflects its dedication to safeguarding Indian borders and protecting the nation from external threats. The three-pronged strategy, coupled with operational efficiency, has proven instrumental in not only intercepting drones but also in apprehending those involved in facilitating such illegal activities. As the BSF continues its efforts, the emphasis on education and skill empowerment aims to address the root causes of smuggling, creating a more secure and resilient border region.

    Also read: India's defence triumphs in 2023: Record exports, all-time high productions, indigenous breakthroughs & more

    Last Updated Dec 26, 2023, 1:00 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Indian Navy deploys 3 warships in Arabian Sea to counter attacks gcw

    Indian Navy has deployed destroyers in Arabian Sea; here's why

    India defence triumphs in 2023: Record exports, all-time high productions, indigenous breakthroughs & more snt

    India's defence triumphs in 2023: Record exports, all-time high productions, indigenous breakthroughs & more

    Landmark in indigenous naval warfare: Indian Navy set to commission missile destroyer 'Imphal' on Dec 26 snt

    Landmark in indigenous naval warfare: Indian Navy set to commission missile destroyer 'Imphal' on Dec 26

    After drone attack, Indian coast guard ship Vikram escorts distressed MV Chem Pluto to Mumbai (WATCH) snt

    After drone attack, Indian coast guard ship Vikram escorts distressed MV Chem Pluto to Mumbai (WATCH)

    Indian Army vehicle attacked by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch; check details AJR

    Terrorists ambush two Army vehicles in J&K's Poonch; 4 soldiers killed

    Recent Stories

    Human trafficking scam CISF interrogates Indian passengers deported from France snt

    'Human trafficking' scam: CISF interrogates Indian passengers deported from France

    'Merry Christmas' tittle song out: Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi release the perfect festive song RKK

    'Merry Christmas' tittle song out: Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi release the perfect festive song

    Christmas 2023: Kiara Advani, Siddharth Malhotra celebrate holidays with Ashvini Yardi [PICTURES] ATG

    Christmas 2023: Kiara Advani, Siddharth Malhotra celebrate holidays with Ashvini Yardi [PICTURES]

    Joker 2: Joaquin Phoenix-Lady Gaga's latest pictures from Todd Phillips's film out on Christmas RBA

    'Joker 2': Joaquin Phoenix-Lady Gaga's latest pictures from Todd Phillips's film out on Christmas

    cricket Afghanistan's IPL participation in jeopardy as NOCs unlikely for Mujeeb, Naveen, and Farooqi osf

    Afghanistan's IPL participation in jeopardy as NOCs unlikely for Mujeeb, Naveen, and Farooqi

    Recent Videos

    Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch) SHG

    'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch)

    Video Icon
    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters come to the rescue (WATCH)

    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters join relief ops (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    NATO Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    NATO's Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH) vkp

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the first woman medical officer posted at world's highesr battlefield Siachen

    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the 1st woman medical officer posted at world’s highest battlefield Siachen (WATCH)

    Video Icon