    Women's Day 2022: PCOD to breast cancer, 9 common women's health issues to know about

    We spoke to Dr Sameena, Consultant - Obstetrics and Gynaecology, KMC Hospital, Dr B R Ambedkar Circle, Mangalore, who told us about the most common reason being unhealthy food habits and sedentary lifestyle.

    Women Day 2022: PCOD to breast cancer, 9 common women's health issues to know about RCB
    Author
    Richa Barua
    Bangalore, First Published Mar 8, 2022, 7:00 AM IST

    A Woman goes through various stages of life such as puberty, reproductive stage, and menopause. During these transitions, her body goes through wear and tear; hence women are more prone to health problems. Some of them are discussed below. 

    PCOD and Obesity: This is the most common health issue during adolescence—the most common reason being unhealthy food habits & sedentary lifestyles.

    Pregnancy-related complications: - Ectopic pregnancy is seen in females with repeated infections (pelvic). If not treated early this can be life-threatening.

    Nutritional deficiency in pregnancy: - This can lead to Anemia in the mother and can affect the growth of the fetus inside the uterus. Hence maintaining good nutrition and adequate rest during pregnancy is important.

    Metabolic disorders in pregnancy: - This is seen most commonly today. The main reason is the increased age of the mother (after 35 years) and stressful lifestyle, especially in working mothers.

    Delivery-related health problems: -Such as postpartum hemorrhage (increased bleeding immediately after the delivery of the child). This is a life-threatening complication. Hence has to be treated immediately in good tertiary care hospitals. 

    Pelvic infections are more common in women with increased white discharge pee vagina. If not treated promptly can lead to recurrent urinary tract infections or pelvic inflammatory disease. Hence it is essential to maintain personal hygiene.

    Tumours of Uterus and Ovaries: - Most common is the fibroid uterus and some females have non-cancerous ovarian cysts. Usually, it is associated with increased bleed during menses or increased pain during menses. It requires evaluation and surgery if required.

    Post-menopausal symptoms: - This is seen in late ages when the menses are supposed to stop. Usually, it will be associated with hot flushes, body aches, lack of sleep, and irritability. The patients are counselled and supportive treatment is given.

    Malignancies: - Cancer is most commonly seen at later ages such as breast cancer, uterine cancer, cervical cancer, and ovarian cancer. Hence screening procedures are offered to women after the age of 40 years to be detected early and treated. 

    Last Updated Mar 8, 2022, 7:00 AM IST
