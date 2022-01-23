  • Facebook
    How to improve physical and mental well being; here are 5 asanas you should do early morning

    Include these five simple asanas into your morning exercise routine to experience a perfect physical and mental well being.

    At the start of the week, it is good to re-examine and retrospect how the last week went. Simultaneously, it is also a good idea to set oneself goals for the week to navigate through. Make fitness, better nutrition and good health a part of your ‘To Do’ list. Covid has proven the importance of health and how we must work towards bringing consistency to your physical and mental well being. Combine right eating along with yoga asanas, pranayama and meditation to achieve holistic health. Through regular and consistent practice, you will ensure that your immunity remains at its optimum and does not turn sluggish.'

    Include these five simple asanas into your exercise routine to experience and enjoy a new avatar of yourself every week.  

    NaukasanaFormation of the posture 
    Lie down on your back
    Lift up your upper and lower body to balance on your sitting bones.
    Keep your knees and back straight
    Keep your arms to the side 
    Engage your abdominal muscles
    Straighten your back
    Inhale and exhale normally

    Also Read: Want to be happy? Here are 7 secrets that will change your life, making it joyful
     
    Hindolasana – Baby Cradle Pose
    Formation of the posture
    Begin by sitting down 
    Bend both knees and bring your heels towards you
    Place your right palm on your right knee and left palm on your right heel
    While tucking the right knee under your right elbow and your right foot under the left elbow, interlock your fingers 
    Both elbows and fingers must be aligned with each other
    Your right knee and ankle are parallel to the floor
    Exhale and pull your shin towards your chest
    Your left knee is on the floor undisturbed
    Repeat the same on the other leg

    Parivritta Utkatasana – Revolved Chair Pose 
    Formation of the posture
    Begin by standing in Samasthithi
    Raise your arms above your head, perpendicular to the floor
    Bend your knees and bring your thighs parallel to the floor 
    Lower your arms and bring your palms together in prayer position at your chest
    Twist your torso to the right side
    Bring your left elbow towards your right knee
    Twist further and press your upper left arm against your right thigh
    Ensure that your elbows are in line with your wrists
    Turn your neck and look up
    Repeat the same on the other side

    Also Read: Aashka Goradia’s these 8 pictures will inspire you to begin your yoga journey

    Anantasana – Side Reclining Leg Pose
    Formation of the posture
    Lie on your back
    Turn to the right side and face left
    Place your forearm down, fold it and rest your head on your palm
    Balance your body weight on the right side and try not to lean forward or backwards. As a beginner, you can perform this asana against the wall to ensure that you don’t lose balance
    Bend your left knee, grab your left big toe with your left fingers and extend the leg up straight
    Pull your foot closer to your head
    Repeat on the other side

    Bhekasana – Frog Pose 
    Formation of the posture
    Begin by lying down on your stomach
    Bend your knees and point your toes towards you
    Lift your upper body and place your palms on your toes
    Push your heels towards the floor with the support of your palms
    Ensure that your heels are beside your hips facing down
    Point your elbows up and lift your head higher

    Start with 15- 20 minutes of yoga practice for a minimum of three times a week for more positive outlook and a healthier life. Yoga is the holistic answer to building physical and mental resilience. Through the techniques of yoga; you can align your body and mind. Hold each asana for 20-30 seconds and increase the number of sets as you become comfortable with the postures.
     

