How to improve physical and mental well being; here are 5 asanas you should do early morning
Include these five simple asanas into your morning exercise routine to experience a perfect physical and mental well being.
At the start of the week, it is good to re-examine and retrospect how the last week went. Simultaneously, it is also a good idea to set oneself goals for the week to navigate through. Make fitness, better nutrition and good health a part of your ‘To Do’ list. Covid has proven the importance of health and how we must work towards bringing consistency to your physical and mental well being. Combine right eating along with yoga asanas, pranayama and meditation to achieve holistic health. Through regular and consistent practice, you will ensure that your immunity remains at its optimum and does not turn sluggish.'
Include these five simple asanas into your exercise routine to experience and enjoy a new avatar of yourself every week.
NaukasanaFormation of the posture
Lie down on your back
Lift up your upper and lower body to balance on your sitting bones.
Keep your knees and back straight
Keep your arms to the side
Engage your abdominal muscles
Straighten your back
Inhale and exhale normally
Hindolasana – Baby Cradle Pose
Formation of the posture
Begin by sitting down
Bend both knees and bring your heels towards you
Place your right palm on your right knee and left palm on your right heel
While tucking the right knee under your right elbow and your right foot under the left elbow, interlock your fingers
Both elbows and fingers must be aligned with each other
Your right knee and ankle are parallel to the floor
Exhale and pull your shin towards your chest
Your left knee is on the floor undisturbed
Repeat the same on the other leg
Parivritta Utkatasana – Revolved Chair Pose
Formation of the posture
Begin by standing in Samasthithi
Raise your arms above your head, perpendicular to the floor
Bend your knees and bring your thighs parallel to the floor
Lower your arms and bring your palms together in prayer position at your chest
Twist your torso to the right side
Bring your left elbow towards your right knee
Twist further and press your upper left arm against your right thigh
Ensure that your elbows are in line with your wrists
Turn your neck and look up
Repeat the same on the other side
Anantasana – Side Reclining Leg Pose
Formation of the posture
Lie on your back
Turn to the right side and face left
Place your forearm down, fold it and rest your head on your palm
Balance your body weight on the right side and try not to lean forward or backwards. As a beginner, you can perform this asana against the wall to ensure that you don’t lose balance
Bend your left knee, grab your left big toe with your left fingers and extend the leg up straight
Pull your foot closer to your head
Repeat on the other side
Bhekasana – Frog Pose
Formation of the posture
Begin by lying down on your stomach
Bend your knees and point your toes towards you
Lift your upper body and place your palms on your toes
Push your heels towards the floor with the support of your palms
Ensure that your heels are beside your hips facing down
Point your elbows up and lift your head higher
Start with 15- 20 minutes of yoga practice for a minimum of three times a week for more positive outlook and a healthier life. Yoga is the holistic answer to building physical and mental resilience. Through the techniques of yoga; you can align your body and mind. Hold each asana for 20-30 seconds and increase the number of sets as you become comfortable with the postures.