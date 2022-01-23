How to improve physical and mental well being; here are 5 asanas you should do early morning

At the start of the week, it is good to re-examine and retrospect how the last week went. Simultaneously, it is also a good idea to set oneself goals for the week to navigate through. Make fitness, better nutrition and good health a part of your ‘To Do’ list. Covid has proven the importance of health and how we must work towards bringing consistency to your physical and mental well being. Combine right eating along with yoga asanas, pranayama and meditation to achieve holistic health. Through regular and consistent practice, you will ensure that your immunity remains at its optimum and does not turn sluggish.'

Include these five simple asanas into your exercise routine to experience and enjoy a new avatar of yourself every week.

NaukasanaFormation of the posture

Lie down on your back

Lift up your upper and lower body to balance on your sitting bones.

Keep your knees and back straight

Keep your arms to the side

Engage your abdominal muscles

Straighten your back

Inhale and exhale normally

Hindolasana – Baby Cradle Pose

Formation of the posture

Begin by sitting down

Bend both knees and bring your heels towards you

Place your right palm on your right knee and left palm on your right heel

While tucking the right knee under your right elbow and your right foot under the left elbow, interlock your fingers

Both elbows and fingers must be aligned with each other

Your right knee and ankle are parallel to the floor

Exhale and pull your shin towards your chest

Your left knee is on the floor undisturbed

Repeat the same on the other leg



Parivritta Utkatasana – Revolved Chair Pose

Formation of the posture

Begin by standing in Samasthithi

Raise your arms above your head, perpendicular to the floor

Bend your knees and bring your thighs parallel to the floor

Lower your arms and bring your palms together in prayer position at your chest

Twist your torso to the right side

Bring your left elbow towards your right knee

Twist further and press your upper left arm against your right thigh

Ensure that your elbows are in line with your wrists

Turn your neck and look up

Repeat the same on the other side

Anantasana – Side Reclining Leg Pose

Formation of the posture

Lie on your back

Turn to the right side and face left

Place your forearm down, fold it and rest your head on your palm

Balance your body weight on the right side and try not to lean forward or backwards. As a beginner, you can perform this asana against the wall to ensure that you don’t lose balance

Bend your left knee, grab your left big toe with your left fingers and extend the leg up straight

Pull your foot closer to your head

Repeat on the other side

Bhekasana – Frog Pose

Formation of the posture

Begin by lying down on your stomach

Bend your knees and point your toes towards you

Lift your upper body and place your palms on your toes

Push your heels towards the floor with the support of your palms

Ensure that your heels are beside your hips facing down

Point your elbows up and lift your head higher

Start with 15- 20 minutes of yoga practice for a minimum of three times a week for more positive outlook and a healthier life. Yoga is the holistic answer to building physical and mental resilience. Through the techniques of yoga; you can align your body and mind. Hold each asana for 20-30 seconds and increase the number of sets as you become comfortable with the postures.

