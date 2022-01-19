  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Aashka Goradia’s these 8 pictures will inspire you to begin your yoga journey

    First Published Jan 19, 2022, 5:00 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    It’s no secret that former actor Aashka Goradia is a yoga freak. Check out these pictures of Aashka that will make you crave to have a body like hers.

    Aashka Goradia these 8 pictures will inspire you to begin your yoga journey drb

    Image: Aashka Goradia/Instagram

    Whether it is a headstand, a split or just a basic stretch, Aashka’s pictures serve as an inspiration to all those who want to begin their fitness journey. Check out these nine pictures of the former actor that will surely make you want to pull out your yoga mat that has been lying at one corner of the room.

    Aashka Goradia these 8 pictures will inspire you to begin your yoga journey drb

    Image: Aashka Goradia/Instagram

    Aashka Goradia makes this headstand with twirled legs seem very easy. However, it takes a lot of practice and endurance to perform it. Aashka pulls off this headstand with sheer effortlessness that has left us in awe of her with our jaws dropped. PS: Aashka had put up this picture for those who tried to troll her for going backless. She shut up the trolls with the caption long caption that also read “my back is strong AF”.

    ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor’s flaunts her floral bikini; see pics

    Aashka Goradia these 8 pictures will inspire you to begin your yoga journey drb

    Image: Aashka Goradia/Instagram

    Performing a stretch by the beach, Aashka Goradia has proved how flexible her body has become with the help of yoga. When it comes to her fitness, Aashka swears by her yoga ritual.

    Aashka Goradia these 8 pictures will inspire you to begin your yoga journey drb

    Image: Aashka Goradia/Instagram

    The former actor often posts pictures of her at a beach. Unlike many, she is not chilling by the beach but is instead performing her yoga asanas. It seems as if the sound of crashing waves, fresh air and the beach bring out the best of energy in her while practising yoga.

    Aashka Goradia these 8 pictures will inspire you to begin your yoga journey drb

    Image: Aashka Goradia/Instagram

    Last year, Aashka Goradia had announced her retirement from acting. It was in April 2021 when she said that she will no longer be acting and will shift her focus to business, something that she says ‘runs’ in her blood.

    Aashka Goradia these 8 pictures will inspire you to begin your yoga journey drb

    Image: Aashka Goradia/Instagram

    Aashka Goradia became a household name after she first appeared in the television serial 'Kkusum'. Since then, she went on to do many serials including ‘Daayan’ which aired on television in the year 2019. That also marked her last appearance on the TV.

    ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra remembers the first time she wore her mangalsutra; watch

    Aashka Goradia these 8 pictures will inspire you to begin your yoga journey drb

    Image: Aashka Goradia/Instagram

    Other than serials, Aashka Goradia was also seen in reality TV shows such as ‘Nach Baliya’ and ‘Bigg Boss’. While retiring from the industry, Aashka had reportedly said that he has conveyed the message of her retirement to the producers as well.

    Aashka Goradia these 8 pictures will inspire you to begin your yoga journey drb

    Image: Aashka Goradia/Instagram

    Coming back to her fitness and love for yoga, Aashka had once said she rekindled with yoga after marrying Brent Goble. She said that it was her husband who re-introduced yoga in her life which brought inner peace to her.

    Aashka Goradia these 8 pictures will inspire you to begin your yoga journey drb

    Image: Aashka Goradia/Instagram

    Aashka Goradia may have announced her retirement from the acting world, but she continues to rule social media with her pictures. Aashka’s Instagram profile is filled with pictures from her yoga sessions.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Suriya Jai Bhim at Oscars Tamil film achieves another milestone RCB

    Suriya’s Jai Bhim at Oscars? Tamil film achieves another milestone; fans go gaga

    Priyanka Chopra remembers the first time she wore her mangalsutra; watch drb

    Priyanka Chopra remembers the first time she wore her mangalsutra; watch

    Kerala HC allows Dileep's plea; orders probe into trial court gag violations by media RCB

    Kerala HC allows Dileep's plea; orders probe into trial court gag violations by media

    Pornography case: Supreme Court gives interim protection to Poonam Pandey drb

    Pornography case: Supreme Court gives interim protection to Poonam Pandey

    Doctor on Lata Mangeshkar health: 'Will take time to recover due to old age' RCB

    Doctor on Lata Mangeshkar health: 'Will take time to recover due to old age'

    Recent Stories

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2021-22, 1st ODI: Can Men in Blue take a successful first step to redemption?-ayh

    India vs South Africa 2021-22, 1st ODI: Can Men in Blue take a successful first step to redemption?

    USS Nevada US Navy most lethal nuclear submarine rare appearance in Guam

    One of US Navy's most lethal nuclear submarines makes rare appearance

    Explosion on board INS Ranvir; 3 Navy personnel dead

    Explosion on board INS Ranvir; 3 Navy personnel dead

    Delhi Mumbai record dip in COVID-19 cases; Bengaluru reports sharp rise-dnm

    Delhi, Mumbai record dip in COVID-19 cases; Bengaluru reports sharp rise

    R-Day parade: Rajnath Singh responds to letters written by WB, TN CMs on rejection of tableaux-dnm

    R-Day parade: Rajnath Singh responds to letters written by WB, TN CMs on rejection of tableaux

    Recent Videos

    Elephant turns violent during Thaipooya festival in Kerala (viral video)

    Elephant turns violent during Thaipooya festival in Kerala (viral video)

    Video Icon
    tennis Australian Open 2022 Lets go screams Andy Murray as he clinches 1st win at Melbourne Park since 2017

    Australian Open 2022: 'Let's go!' screams Andy Murray as he clinches 1st win at Melbourne Park since 2017

    Video Icon
    Jammu and Kashmir Indian Army rescues 30 civilians after avalanche hits Tangdhar (WATCH)

    Jammu and Kashmir: Army rescues 30 civilians after avalanche hits Tangdhar (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2022 BSF daredevil Seema Bhawani women bikers practice stunts at Rajpath WATCH

    Republic Day 2022: BSF's daredevil Seema Bhawani women bikers practice stunts at Rajpath (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    UP Election 2022: Bhojpuri singer Neha Singh Rathore talks about pre-poll song war with BJP MP Ravi Kishan drb

    UP Election 2022: Bhojpuri singer Neha Singh Rathore talks about pre-poll song war with BJP MP Ravi Kishan

    Video Icon