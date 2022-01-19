Aashka Goradia’s these 8 pictures will inspire you to begin your yoga journey

It’s no secret that former actor Aashka Goradia is a yoga freak. Check out these pictures of Aashka that will make you crave to have a body like hers.

Image: Aashka Goradia/Instagram

Whether it is a headstand, a split or just a basic stretch, Aashka’s pictures serve as an inspiration to all those who want to begin their fitness journey. Check out these nine pictures of the former actor that will surely make you want to pull out your yoga mat that has been lying at one corner of the room.

Image: Aashka Goradia/Instagram

Aashka Goradia makes this headstand with twirled legs seem very easy. However, it takes a lot of practice and endurance to perform it. Aashka pulls off this headstand with sheer effortlessness that has left us in awe of her with our jaws dropped. PS: Aashka had put up this picture for those who tried to troll her for going backless. She shut up the trolls with the caption long caption that also read “my back is strong AF”. ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor’s flaunts her floral bikini; see pics

Image: Aashka Goradia/Instagram

Performing a stretch by the beach, Aashka Goradia has proved how flexible her body has become with the help of yoga. When it comes to her fitness, Aashka swears by her yoga ritual.

Image: Aashka Goradia/Instagram

The former actor often posts pictures of her at a beach. Unlike many, she is not chilling by the beach but is instead performing her yoga asanas. It seems as if the sound of crashing waves, fresh air and the beach bring out the best of energy in her while practising yoga.

Image: Aashka Goradia/Instagram

Last year, Aashka Goradia had announced her retirement from acting. It was in April 2021 when she said that she will no longer be acting and will shift her focus to business, something that she says ‘runs’ in her blood.

Image: Aashka Goradia/Instagram

Aashka Goradia became a household name after she first appeared in the television serial 'Kkusum'. Since then, she went on to do many serials including ‘Daayan’ which aired on television in the year 2019. That also marked her last appearance on the TV. ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra remembers the first time she wore her mangalsutra; watch

Image: Aashka Goradia/Instagram

Other than serials, Aashka Goradia was also seen in reality TV shows such as ‘Nach Baliya’ and ‘Bigg Boss’. While retiring from the industry, Aashka had reportedly said that he has conveyed the message of her retirement to the producers as well.

Image: Aashka Goradia/Instagram

Coming back to her fitness and love for yoga, Aashka had once said she rekindled with yoga after marrying Brent Goble. She said that it was her husband who re-introduced yoga in her life which brought inner peace to her.

Image: Aashka Goradia/Instagram