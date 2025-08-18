Image Credit : Getty

The Vision’s dominance may not last the entire year. Roman Reigns still has unfinished business with Seth Rollins, and his return could spell trouble.

If The Tribal Chief reunites his original Bloodline and challenges The Vision inside WarGames at Survivor Series 2025, the faction could suffer their first crushing loss. Such a setback would plant the seeds for a WrestleMania 42 clash between Rollins and Reigns.