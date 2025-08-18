4 Predictions That Could Define Seth Rollins And The Vision’s WWE Journey In 2025
WWE’s Seth Rollins and The Vision may face rivalries, setbacks, and surprises in 2025.
The Vision Faces Their First Major Defeat
The Vision’s dominance may not last the entire year. Roman Reigns still has unfinished business with Seth Rollins, and his return could spell trouble.
If The Tribal Chief reunites his original Bloodline and challenges The Vision inside WarGames at Survivor Series 2025, the faction could suffer their first crushing loss. Such a setback would plant the seeds for a WrestleMania 42 clash between Rollins and Reigns.
Seth Rollins Remains World Heavyweight Champion
Despite looming threats, Seth Rollins could hold onto his World Heavyweight Championship until WrestleMania 42. WWE may be saving a marquee showdown between Rollins and Roman Reigns for the grand stage, pitting two Shield brothers against each other.
If Rollins remains champion through the rest of the year, the payoff would be enormous when he finally puts his title on the line in that long-awaited battle.
Rollins And Punk Finally End Their Feud
Seth Rollins and CM Punk’s heated rivalry has stretched since Punk’s return at Survivor Series 2023. Their feud peaked at SummerSlam earlier this month, but the story may only conclude where it began.
Survivor Series 2025 could mark the end of this high-stakes chapter, closing the book on one of WWE’s most personal rivalries in recent memory.
No Shocking Betrayal Within The Vision
While speculation continues about Bron Breakker eventually turning on Rollins, that twist is unlikely this year. The Vision has only just begun asserting its dominance on Monday Night RAW, and a betrayal now would feel premature.
Instead, the faction may remain solid for the rest of 2025, showcasing unity and strength before any fractures appear in the future.