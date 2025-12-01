Image Credit : Freepik

A future world war would not resemble older battles. Experts warn it would involve cyber warfare, strikes on satellites, widespread infrastructure sabotage and, in the worst scenarios, nuclear exchanges that could cripple global systems within hours.

Nuclear Aftermath Could Reshape the Planet

A major scientific study in Nature Food showed that even a limited nuclear conflict could destroy crop yields worldwide, leaving billions at risk of starvation. North America, Europe and Russia appeared especially vulnerable, while some Southern Hemisphere nations showed more resilience.

Why Some Regions Are Considered Safer

Researchers highlight three decisive factors: geographical isolation, political neutrality and the ability to feed domestic populations without relying on international trade. These criteria often point toward nations far from the usual military flashpoints.