The 14th edition of the annual India-Maldives bilateral exercise EKUVERIN is set to take place in Thiruvananthapuram from December 2-15, as per the Indian Army. It highlighted in a post on X that the exercise will be conducted between the Indian Army and the Maldives National Defence Forces. The Exercise aims to enhance interoperability while carrying out counterinsurgency/Counter Terrorism operations in semi-urban, jungle and coastal terrain. It further mentioned that with a focus on integration of niche technology to enhance interoperability, the countries will share best practices, reflecting the shared commitment of India and Maldives towards peace and security in the region.

Exercise Details and Objectives

"Exercise #EKUVERIN 2025- The 14th edition of the annual bilateral Exercise EKUVERIN between the Indian Army and the Maldives National Defence Forces will be conducted from 02 to 15 December 2025 at Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. The exercise aims to enhance interoperability while carrying out Counter Insurgency/Counter Terrorism operations in semi-urban, jungle and coastal terrain. It focuses on integration of niche technology to enhance interoperability while sharing best practices, reflecting the shared commitment of India and Maldives towards peace and security in the region, while further deepening Defence Cooperation, camaraderie and mutual trust between both the armies."

History of Joint Military Exercises

Ekuverin meaning 'Friends' is a bilateral annual exercise conducted alternatively in India and Maldives. Ekuverin is one of the three major joint exercises between India and Maldives. The two bilateral exercises are "Ekuverin" and "Ekatha" and trilateral- "Dosti", which includes Sri Lanka and are held regularly at dates decided in mutual consultations.

India-Maldives Strategic Partnership

India and Maldives share ethnic, linguistic, cultural, religious and commercial links steeped in antiquity. The relations have been close, cordial and multi-dimensional. As per a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs, India was among the first to recognize Maldives after its independence in 1965 and to establish diplomatic relations with the country

The importance of India's strategic role in Maldives is well-recognized, with India being seen as a net security provider. Maldives occupies a special place under "Neighbourhood First" Foreign Policy of India, which aims to bring stability and prosperity in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR). Also, both the nations are key players in maintaining safety and security of the IOR, thus contributing to India-led Security And Growth for All in the Region (SAGAR) vision. (ANI)