Yamaha Motor held the "World Technician Grand Prix" at its HQ in Shizuoka Prefecture. It aims to keep a high level of mechanical skill. From 19 countries, 22 mechanics who are winners of each country's preliminary contest participated.

Event's Purpose and Technological Shift

Yasushi Hanakura from Yamaha Motor said, "Yamaha Motor organises to raise the capability of technicians with sales shops. It aims to get credibility to be aware of customers. Recently, electronic control bikes have been increasing. Diagnostic technology for repairing has become a high-level of PC use. In this event the skill to utilize such a diagnosis tool is important.

Competition Breakdown

Technical Challenge

Participants are challenged to 2 competitions. Diagnose the vehicle's trouble and repair it. In this competition, skills of detecting and using tools are checked by a judge.

Customer Service Challenge

Response to customers is another check point. To inform about detecting and repairing results is important to cultivate trustful relationships between customers.

Global Technician Voices

Mechanic from Vietnam, Chau Chi Hai, said, "For the preparation of this grand prix I made practice, my skill rose to a higher level. Through this event Vietnamese mechanics raise their level".

Thinakorn Kawee, Mechanic from Thailand, "Especially in Thailand Yamaha Technical Academy is important. It provides training about each model's integral information and main function. Yamaha set the standard of nationwide service center's technician".

A Vision for Yamaha Service

Motofumi Shitara, CEO, Yamaha Motor, "I sincerely hope that each of you will take the experience gained here back to your respective countries and become role models for as a Yamaha technician".

Through this event Yamaha Motor brings up "Doctor of Motorbike". Continuous effort is made to keep a high level and reliable vehicle brand.