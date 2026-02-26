In a separate statement, the Forum’s co-chairs, Andre Hoffmann and Larry Fink, said the independent review had concluded. According to them, investigators found no additional concerns beyond what had already been publicly disclosed.

The World Economic Forum is based in Geneva and is known for organising the annual global meeting in Davos.

Interim leadership and transition plan

Following Brende’s departure, Alois Zwinggi will serve as interim president and CEO. The Forum’s Board of Trustees will supervise the leadership transition and begin the process of selecting a permanent successor.

Officials said the aim is to ensure stability and allow the organisation to continue its global economic and policy work during the transition period.

About Børge Brende

The Norwegian politician and diplomat has held several senior government roles, including Norway’s foreign minister. He became President and CEO of the World Economic Forum in 2017, leading the organisation that runs the annual Davos meeting of global leaders. Brende has also served in international roles such as at the United Nations.

