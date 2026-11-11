We mostly hear the name of Kiribati when talking about the region that sees the moon first. This island nation in the Pacific Ocean is located close to the International Date Line... This country welcomes the new day first. Kiritimati Island in Kiribati is famous as the region that greets the new day before anyone else in the world. That is why this region becomes a special attraction during New Year celebrations.

After Kiribati in the Pacific Ocean, island nations like Tonga and Samoa also enter a new calendar day before the rest of the world. The geographical location of these regions and their time zones relative to the International Date Line are the reasons for this. New Zealand is also one of the countries that welcomes the new day early in the world.

However, every place in the world has a 24-hour day... If a day starts early, it means it also ends early. This means the sun sets early where it rises early... Interestingly, the moon also rises early here. By this logic, Kiribati Island is the first to see not just the sun but also the moon in the world.