University of Mississippi student Alaina Kunes faced severe backlash and withdrew from school after a viral video showed her making offensive gestures outside Black students' apartment. She issued a public apology, citing ignorance of their race, while alleging harassment and death threats against her family.

The student at the University of Mississippi, identified as 18-year-old Alaina Kunes, has sparked controversy after she allegedly made racist gestures alongside her friends outside an apartment building where Black students lived on Friday, November 6.

In a video that went viral on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), the doorbell camera captured three female students passing by outside the apartment door of Black students, and two of them appeared to have offensive monkey-like gestures and noises directly into the lens while a third individual stood nearby.

The footage was shared by a resident’s mother on social media platforms, especially on TikTok,, and quickly circulated across platforms, leading to immense scrutiny. University leadership, including Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Shawnboda Mead, stepped in to condemn the behaviour.

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Alaina Kunes Issues an Apology over her Behaviour

Following an outrage over the viral video, the 18-year-old Alaina Kunes released a public apology through her attorney, expressing profound regret for her actions. She acknowledged that gestures captured on camera were deeply harmful, insensitive, and inappropriate, adding that she was unaware of the race of the students living inside prior to the incident.

“To the women I offended, and to the Ole Miss community, I sincerely apologize. Before the incident on November 6, I never met the women involved and was unaware of their race, however, I recognize my actions were insensitive, inappropriate, and deeply harmful,” Alaina stated.

“I would have never intentionally made those noises or gestures toward a person of color. I have apologized to the women, and I pray they will forgive me. I can never truly understand the pain I have caused them, and it was never my intention.

“These girls deserve to feel seen and understood, and what I did is not a reflection of who I am trying to become,” she added.

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Alaina Kunes apology came four days after she and her friends were caught on camera, where they were seen making offensive monkey-like gestures and noises directly into the lens

Following the backlash, the university officials confirmed that Kunes is no longer enrolled at the institution, while ongoing inquiries are being managed by the Office of Conflict Resolution and Student Conduct alongside the Office of Equal Opportunity and Regulatory Compliance.

Alaina Alleges Threats and Harassment Amid Safety Concerns

Further in her statement, Alaina Kunes alleged that she and her family have faced intense backlash, including severe harassment and death threats since the footage went viral.

“Over the past several days, my family and I have received death threats and harassment. I am grateful for the authorities working to ensure our safety,” Alaina added.

“As I intend to cooperate fully with the University’s investigation, I ask for privacy for my family.

“I understand the seriousness of this situation and remain committed to taking responsibility and learning from this embarrassing ordeal," he added.

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Meanwhile, Alaina Kunes has withdrawn from the University of Mississippi following the viral backlash over the incident. According to reports, she voluntarily left the university amid harassment and threats directed at her and her family.

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