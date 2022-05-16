Vladimir Putin seriously ill, Russia headed for a coup?

The ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia would reach a breaking point in the second half of August, Ukraine's head of military intelligence Major General Kyrylo Budanov has claimed.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Russian President Vladimir Putin is seriously ill and faces the threat of a coup, Ukraine's head of military intelligence Major General Kyrylo Budanov has claimed. In an interview with Sky News, Major General Budanov said Putin suffers from cancer and a number of other ailments. He further said that the ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia would reach a breaking point in the second half of August. Putin is in a very bad physical and psychological condition, he added. When prodded on whether there could be a coup, Major General Budanov said "Yes. They are moving in this direction and it is impossible to stop it."

Image Credit: Getty Images

Denying that he was spreading Ukrainian propaganda against Russia, Major General Budanov said his country will be able to take back control of territories captured by Russia, including the Donbas and Crimea regions. The Ukrainian spy chief's statement comes days after the New Lines Magazine claimed citing an oligarch close to Kremlin as stating that the Russian president had blood cancer. The media outlet claimed to have a recording in which the oligarch is heard expressing deep frustration about the state of the country's economy. The oligarch accused Putin is Russia's economy and claimed that many like him in Moscow wanted Putin dead.