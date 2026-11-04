The JKJAAC has demanded an independent international investigation into civilian deaths in Pandi, Bagh, challenging the PoJK government to grant access to the UN and international media to ensure accountability and transparency in the region.

Demand for Independent Investigation

Muzaffarabad [PoJK] November 4 (ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JKJAAC) has demanded an independent international investigation into the deaths of civilians in Pandi, Bagh, while questioning the allegations levelled against the organisation by the Prime Minister of Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), according to posts shared by JKJAAC on X.

In a post directly addressing the Prime Minister of PoJK, the committee urged the government to allow international media organisations, human rights groups and United Nations investigators unrestricted access to Pandi, Bagh and surrounding areas to independently establish the circumstances surrounding the deaths.

Calls for Accountability and Transparency

Addressing the Prime Minister, JKJAAC said that as the head of the government, his responsibility was to ensure justice and accountability rather than make political accusations against the committee without credible evidence. "If your government has nothing to hide, immediately allow international media, Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch and UN human rights investigators unrestricted access to Pandi, Bagh, and the surrounding areas," the post stated.

The committee called for independent investigators to examine the incident site, interview witnesses, document evidence and establish the facts surrounding the deaths. It also questioned the evidence behind the government's allegations against JKJAAC, asking who was responsible for the civilian deaths and what material supported the accusations against the organisation.

Emphasising the need for transparency, the committee said the Prime Minister's responsibility was to ensure an independent investigation and hold those responsible accountable, irrespective of their position or affiliation. "Justice requires evidence, transparency and accountability, not political accusations," JKJAAC stated in its post on X.

International Diaspora Support

In a separate post on X, JKJAAC highlighted a protest demonstration held in Bradford, United Kingdom, in support of the Public Action Committee, with a large number of men and women participating in the gathering. Bradford, which is also popularly known as Mini Mirpur because of its sizeable Kashmiri community, witnessed participation from the third generation of Kashmiris growing up in Britain, according to the committee.

Describing their participation as a noteworthy aspect of the demonstration, JKJAAC said that young British Kashmiris had joined the protest in full force, reflecting the continued involvement of the diaspora in developments concerning PoJK.

The committee further claimed that the Public Action Committee had brought together Kashmiris from Bhimber to Taobat, as well as members of the community living across different parts of the world, under a shared identity, awareness and purpose.

Concluding its message, JKJAAC expressed confidence in the movement's objectives, stating, "The oath of true sentiments will be the victory of truth." The two posts highlight the committee's demands for accountability over the Pandi deaths and its emphasis on continued support for the Public Action Committee, including among Kashmiris living abroad. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)