Image Credit : Getty

Born in 1391 in Gyurmey Rupa, near Sakya, Gedun Drupa was originally named Pema Dorjee. Coming from a nomadic family, he would rise to become the foremost disciple of Tsongkhapa, the revered founder of the Gelug school of Tibetan Buddhism. Gedun Drupa's dedication to his teacher earned him the responsibility to spread Buddhist teachings across Tibet.

In 1447, he founded the Tashi Lhunpo Monastery in Shigatse, which grew into one of the key monastic universities in Tibet. Gedun Drupa died in 1474 while in deep meditation. His passing marked the beginning of a sacred lineage that would stretch centuries beyond his own life.