Image Credit : Getty

Francis saw football as a way to inspire peace and solidarity, even amidst the corruption and excesses of the modern game. In 2014, he initiated an “inter-religious match” for peace at Rome’s Olympic stadium.

As early as 2013, he addressed the Italian and Argentine national teams, urging them to be aware of their "social responsibilities" and to reject the "excesses of business" football.

French Bishop Emmanuel Gobilliard, the Vatican delegate to the 2024 Paris Olympics, echoed this vision: “Whether you are an amateur or professional footballer, whether you like to watch it on television, it makes no difference: this sport is part of people’s lives… We are at the service of something greater than ourselves, which transcends us collectively and personally.”