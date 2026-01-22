Inside the plane’s forward bomb bay were four B28FI thermonuclear weapons. Each bomb was about 12 feet long, weighed roughly 2,300 pounds, and carried enough power to destroy a major city.

At the time, these weapons were part of America’s nuclear deterrent strategy. The goal was simple but dangerous: always be ready to strike back.

According to Military.com, the bombs were live and fully armed, though designed with safety systems to prevent accidental nuclear detonation.

A simple mistake leads to disaster

The flight from New York to Greenland took around six hours. The temperature inside the aircraft was extremely cold.

Major Alfred D’Amario came up with an idea to make the cabin warmer. Before take-off, he placed foam cushions near a heating vent and opened an engine bleed valve to push hot air inside.

However, the aircraft’s systems failed to cool the air properly. The cushions overheated and caught fire.

Soon, a strong smell of burning rubber filled the plane.

Navigator Curtis Criss went searching for the source. When he opened a lower compartment, he saw flames bursting out from behind a metal box.