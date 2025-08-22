Image Credit : Getty

Back in 2000, economist Jagdish Bhagwati called Indians the “new Jews of America.” It sounded like flattery, but it was a prophecy. Like Jews in the last century, Indians are now successful yet resented, visible yet vulnerable. Unlike Jews, however, they lack the political and media shields that come with organisation. Both the far-right and far-left converge in their disdain, even if for different reasons.