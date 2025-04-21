Pope Francis passes away: His Holiness' journey from Argentina to Vatican; 10 facts
Pope Francis's journey from the streets of Argentina to becoming the Pope is a captivating tale. A football enthusiast and former lab worker, discover the untold stories of his life
| Published : Apr 21 2025, 04:26 PM
1 Min read
1. Pope Francis's Italian Connection
Born Jorge Mario Bergoglio, Pope Francis's grandparents fled Italy to escape Mussolini. He spent most of his life in Buenos Aires.
2. A Dancer and Chemist
Reports suggest that in his youth, he frequented dance clubs and worked as an assistant in a chemist's shop.
3. Passion for Football
In his youth, Jorge was a passionate football fan, with San Lorenzo being his favorite team.
4. A Brush with Love
Reports mention a time when Jorge fell in love. He once admitted being so smitten that he contemplated marriage versus church service.
5. A Simple Life
Even before becoming Pope, Jorge led a simple life, cooking his meals, using public transport, and preferring the company of the poor.
6. First Latin American Pope
In 2013, Jorge became Pope Francis, the first Latin American, the first Jesuit, and the first to bear the name Francis.
7. Decisions that Surprised the World
Pope Francis declined the Vatican's opulent apartments, carried his own bags, and often drove himself.
8. Seeing Humanity in Everyone
Pope Francis emphasized humanity, advocating for the poor, promoting peace, and respecting all religions.
