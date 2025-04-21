English

Pope Francis passes away: 7 timeless life lessons to remember

world Apr 21 2025
Author: Sunita Iyer Image Credits:Getty
1. Pause Before Reacting

Don’t trust your first reaction; take time to discern with faith.

Image credits: Getty
2. Let Go of Envy

Foster protection and connection through honest conversations.

Image credits: Getty
3. Embrace Shame as Grace

Let shame guide deeper self-reflection and spiritual growth.

Image credits: Getty
4. Beware of Corruption

Sin doesn’t equal corruption; openness to forgiveness saves us.

Image credits: Getty
5. Practice Chosen Virtues

Humility isn’t natural, it’s a deliberate and prayerful choice.

Image credits: Getty
6. Understand True Mercy

God’s mercy is tender, personal, and deeply emotional.

Image credits: Getty
7. Keep Confession Simple

Speak plainly and truthfully, like a child, without abstraction.

Image credits: Getty

