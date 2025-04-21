Pope Francis passes away: 7 timeless life lessons to remember

Don’t trust your first reaction; take time to discern with faith.
Foster protection and connection through honest conversations.
Let shame guide deeper self-reflection and spiritual growth.
Sin doesn’t equal corruption; openness to forgiveness saves us.
Humility isn’t natural, it’s a deliberate and prayerful choice.
God’s mercy is tender, personal, and deeply emotional.
Speak plainly and truthfully, like a child, without abstraction.
