A norovirus outbreak has affected more than 100 passengers and crew aboard the a. Health officials have confirmed the situation and say the ship is working closely with the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to control the spread.

The outbreak comes at a time when another serious virus incident, involving hantavirus on a different ship, has already drawn global attention.

🚨DEVELOPING: A norovirus outbreak, different from the hantavirus, has sickened 115 people on the Caribbean Princess cruise this week.



The CDC says 102 of 3,116 passengers (3.3%) and 13 of 1,131 crew members (1.2%) reported symptoms, mainly diarrhea and vomiting.



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These events have raised new concerns about how quickly diseases can spread in closed and crowded spaces like cruise ships.

What happened on the Caribbean Princess

The Caribbean Princess left Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale on 28 April for a 13-day journey. The ship visited several destinations, including the Bahamas, Puerto Rico, Aruba, St Maarten, Curacao, and Bonaire.

During the voyage, 102 passengers and 13 crew members reported symptoms linked to norovirus. The CDC confirmed the outbreak.

The ship is scheduled to dock at Port Canaveral on Monday, 11 May.