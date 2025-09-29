- Home
Netanyahu's UN Speech Sparks Walkout, Revisiting 5 Past UN Walkouts Against World Leaders
Netanyahu’s UN speech saw diplomats walk out. Here’s a look back at five previous walkouts against world leaders.
2010: Ahmadinejad’s Remarks On 9/11 Triggered A Walkout
In September 2010, then Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad claimed during a UN summit that some believed the 9/11 attacks were orchestrated by Americans to protect Israel. His remarks suggested the attacks were staged to revive the US economy and strengthen its grip on the Middle East. The comments led US officials to walk out first, followed by British and other Western delegations, leaving the hall in protest.
2025: Diplomats Exit Russia’s Human Rights Council Address
Earlier this year, dignitaries walked out of Russia’s speech at the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva. The protest was staged in support of Ukraine, marking three years since Russia’s invasion. Ambassadors from France, Germany, and Britain joined the demonstration, gathering outside the chamber. Britain’s UN and WTO Ambassador Simon Manley told Reuters their support for Ukraine remained “ironclad” and emphasized the need for peace in line with the UN charter.
2011: Ahmadinejad Faces Another Backlash At The UN
A year later, in September 2011, Ahmadinejad again provoked outrage during his UN address. He accused the US and other global powers of being militarist and imperialist, unfit to dominate international governance. He also referred to the “mysterious September 11 incident” as a pretext for wars in Afghanistan and Iraq. The remarks prompted US diplomats to lead another walkout, joined by several other delegations.
2024: Netanyahu’s Previous General Assembly Walkout
Benjamin Netanyahu himself faced a similar protest just last year. During his General Assembly speech, delegates left the auditorium in opposition to Israel’s war on Gaza and its attacks on Lebanon. At the time, the conflict was nearing its one-year mark, and the walkout highlighted growing international frustration with Israel’s military actions.
2022: Russia’s Foreign Minister Speech Boycotted
In March 2022, around 100 diplomats staged a walkout during a UN Human Rights Council session as Russia’s Foreign Minister began speaking. The protest was a direct response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Representatives from the European Union, United States, United Kingdom, and others joined the demonstration. Ukraine’s ambassador to the UN in Geneva led the walkout, which became one of the most visible acts of solidarity with Kyiv at the time.