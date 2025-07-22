1 5

Image Credit : X-@denmarkdotdk

Every city in the world, including India, has its own specialty. Bangalore is the Silicon City, while Mumbai is the commercial city. Now the curiosity about which city is the most livable has been answered. The list of livable cities for 2025 has been released. The Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) conducted a survey in several cities around the world and released the list of livable cities. Copenhagen, Denmark, topped the list.