Copenhagen to Zurich: 10 most livable cities in the World
Which city is the best to live in worldwide? A list has been released ranking the most livable cities based on several criteria, including safety, employment, security, economy, health, education, and basic amenities
Every city in the world, including India, has its own specialty. Bangalore is the Silicon City, while Mumbai is the commercial city. Now the curiosity about which city is the most livable has been answered. The list of livable cities for 2025 has been released. The Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) conducted a survey in several cities around the world and released the list of livable cities. Copenhagen, Denmark, topped the list.
The list of livable cities does not include the names of cities that are in the news every day. The survey was conducted based on several criteria, including safety, health care, economy, job opportunities, basic amenities, and education for the people living there. According to this survey, the list of top 10 livable cities is as follows.
World's Best Livable Cities List (2025): 1) Copenhagen, Denmark 2) Vienna, Austria 3) Zurich, Switzerland 4) Melbourne, Australia 5) Geneva, Switzerland 6) Sydney, Australia 7) Osaka, Japan 8) Auckland, New Zealand 9) Adelaide, Australia 10) Vancouver, Canada
Australia has the most places among the livable cities. Three Australian cities are on the list of the most livable cities. Melbourne at number four, Sydney at number six, and Adelaide at number nine are Australian cities.
Indian cities are not on this list. That doesn't mean it's not livable. Indian cities are not on this list due to various reasons, including crimes and other acts in cities, basic amenities, health systems, and education. Not only India, but prestigious American cities like New York, Washington, and London in the UK are not in the top 10.
