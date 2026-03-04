- Home
Does Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei have a multimillion-dollar worldwide wealth network? Swiss bank accounts, UK luxury houses, IRGC links, and US sanctions—a secret financial empire or a game of allegations?
Who Is Mojtaba Khamenei? Inside the Massive Wealth
The biggest question in Iranian politics right now is this—does Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei really have billions of dollars? Reports claim he has been chosen as Iran's new Supreme Leader, though there's no official confirmation yet. The moment his name came up for the top job, talk about his alleged net worth, foreign investments, and global assets just blew up.
Mojtaba, 56, is Ali Khamenei's second-eldest son. He is believed to have close ties with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). According to Iran International, Iran's Assembly of Experts chose him 'under pressure from the Revolutionary Guards.' While people have long seen Mojtaba as a potential successor, experts were divided on his chances. Reports suggest Ali Khamenei did not include him in a list of potential successors prepared last year. In Iran's Shia clerical tradition, father-son succession is generally frowned upon.
Mojtaba Khamenei has strong connections with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), especially its Quds Force. His links with the IRGC have been key to his rise. People believe he played a major behind-the-scenes role in managing his father's office and influencing Iran's security policies. This relationship is crucial, especially because the IRGC plays a huge part in Iran's military and political affairs.
People have criticised Mojtaba Khamenei's wealth because it doesn't match the modest image Iranian government leaders are supposed to project. Critics, including Transparency International, say that the luxury investments and properties of Khamenei and his associates act as safe havens for wealth linked to oppressive regimes. This gap between public messaging and private wealth is especially scrutinised amid widespread poverty and unrest in Iran.
People see Mojtaba Khamenei as a key power broker in Iranian politics, even though he holds no formal government post. He has played a big role in influencing political decisions and has been linked to suppressing dissent, especially during the 2009 protests. His close ties with the IRGC further boost his political clout, making him a major figure in Iran's political landscape.
Mojtaba Khamenei's net worth has been under scrutiny for years. The US put sanctions on him in 2019. However, a Bloomberg report had earlier found that he had allegedly built a global property empire and moved billions of dollars into Western markets. While his exact net worth isn't public, many reports suggest he is a multi-millionaire. He is believed to oversee a large investment network.
According to media reports, his financial footprint includes Swiss bank accounts and a British luxury property worth over $138 million. Ben Cowdock, Senior Investigation Lead at Transparency International UK, had criticised such investments, saying: 'It is becoming clear that those close to Iran's political leaders have invested heavily in the UK. Our property market should not be a safe deposit box for the friends of those who finance oppressive regimes.'
Mojtaba is married to Zahra Haddad-Adel, the daughter of Gholam-Ali Haddad-Adel, a senior conservative politician and former parliament chairman. The couple reportedly married in 2004. According to media reports, Zahra was killed during the US-Israel attacks on Iran in 2026. They are believed to have three children, though very little public information is available about them.
Unlike his father, Mojtaba is not a senior cleric. He has never held an elected office and has no official government post. However, he is believed to have a lot of influence behind the scenes. He served in the Iranian army during the Iran-Iraq war.
Despite reports of opposition to hereditary succession within parts of the clergy, recent attacks have killed several top Iranian officials, creating a leadership vacuum. Mojtaba Khamenei is said to be among the surviving family members, while reports claim many other close relatives of the late Supreme Leader were killed in recent attacks. As Iran goes through a period of extreme political and military uncertainty, Mojtaba Khamenei's wealth, influence, and connections are likely to remain in the global spotlight.
