LaGuardia Runway Crash: Pilot, Co-Pilot Killed, Flights Halted After Plane Hits Fire Truck
A passenger plane collided with a fire truck on a runway at New York’s LaGuardia Airport late Sunday, killing the pilot and co-pilot. The aircraft had arrived from Montreal and was carrying 76 people. At least 13 others were injured.
Deadly runway collision at busy LaGuardia airport
A tragic accident took place late Sunday night at LaGuardia Airport in New York. A passenger plane carrying dozens of people collided with a fire truck on the runway, killing both the pilot and co-pilot.
The crash happened at around 11:40 pm local time. The airport was immediately shut down, and all flights were stopped to allow emergency teams to respond and begin an investigation.
Plane had arrived from Montreal
The aircraft involved was an Air Canada Express flight that had arrived from Montreal. It was operated by Jazz Aviation, a regional partner of Air Canada.
The flight, numbered AC8646, was a CRJ-900 aircraft. According to the airline, there were 76 people on board, including four crew members.
Shocking news: Air Canada Express jet collided with a fire truck on LaGuardia runway in New York pilots killed, injuries reported, airport shut down temporarily 😱📷 Anyone had a crazy airport moment abroad? pic.twitter.com/9bNlXqvvBo
— 東京のライフハックコーチ 🇳🇬🤝🇯🇵✨ (@NaijaJP) March 23, 2026
Air Canada Express CRJ-900 collides with fire truck after landing at New York's LaGuardia Airport (LGA) inbound from Montréal Canada - both pilots killed pic.twitter.com/mfg7CTkh0m
— Caleb E (@787CalebE) March 23, 2026
Images from the scene showed the front part of the plane, including the cockpit, badly damaged. Emergency vehicles surrounded the aircraft with flashing lights as rescue teams worked on the runway.
Injuries reported among passengers and responders
Apart from the two deaths, at least 13 people were injured in the crash. Reports said 11 passengers and two first responders were taken to hospital for treatment.
At approximately 11:40 p.m. on Sunday, a Jazz Aviation flight operating on behalf of Air Canada was involved in an incident on Runway 4 at LaGuardia Airport in which the aircraft struck a Port Authority Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting vehicle that was responding to a separate…
— LaGuardia Airport (@LGAairport) March 23, 2026
The full condition of the injured has not yet been officially confirmed. Emergency response teams were quickly sent to the site, and authorities said all safety protocols were followed.
How the crash happened
Officials said the plane struck a firefighting truck while moving along Runway 4. The vehicle was on its way to deal with a separate incident when the collision took place.
Flight tracking data suggested that the aircraft was rolling down the runway when it hit the rescue vehicle as it crossed its path.
This type of accident, involving a plane and a ground vehicle, is rare but can be very dangerous.
Airport closed and flights disrupted
After the crash, US aviation authorities ordered all flights at LaGuardia Airport to be grounded. Officials warned there was a high chance the shutdown would last for a long time.
The port authority later confirmed that the airport would remain closed until at least 1800 GMT. Passengers were advised to expect cancellations, delays, and traffic problems around the airport area.
New York’s emergency management team also warned people to avoid the area if possible and use other routes.
The National Transportation Safety Board is on site. The airport will remain closed until at least 2:00pm Monday 3/23/26 to allow for a thorough investigation.
— LaGuardia Airport (@LGAairport) March 23, 2026
Investigation underway
The National Transportation Safety Board has sent a special investigation team, known as a “go team”, to examine the crash. They will study what went wrong and whether safety rules were followed.
Pilots Killed After Air Canada Plane Strikes Fire Truck at NYC’s LaGuardia Airport, Multiple Other Injuries Reported ... 11:49:04 PM EDT ... March 22, 2026
March 23, 2026
4:15:29 AM EDT
The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) personnel are responding to LaGuardia… pic.twitter.com/XYLfaeOuWU
— SubX.News® (@SubxNews) March 23, 2026
#BREAKING: Air Canada Flight AC8646 That Departed From Montréal Airport (YUL) Crashes Into Airport Fire Truck Taxiing On Runway At📍LaGuardia Airport (LGA), New York — Two Deceased. Pilots And Firefighters With Life-Threatening Injuries.🙏
pic.twitter.com/ap3UnBgHiP
— 401_da_sarpanch (@401_da_sarpanch) March 23, 2026
Authorities said the airport was closed to allow a full and careful investigation.
Airport already facing issues
Before the accident, LaGuardia Airport was already dealing with flight delays due to poor weather. There were also longer waiting times at security checks because of staff shortages linked to a federal funding lapse.
LaGuardia is one of the busiest airports in New York. It handled about 33.5 million passengers in 2024. The airport recently completed a major $8 billion redevelopment project to improve its old infrastructure.
Past incidents raise concerns
This crash adds to concerns about air safety in the United States. In January 2025, a deadly mid-air collision near Washington killed 67 people.
There have also been several close calls and accidents involving planes on the ground in recent years.
(With inputs from agencies)
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