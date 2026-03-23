A tragic accident took place late Sunday night at LaGuardia Airport in New York. A passenger plane carrying dozens of people collided with a fire truck on the runway, killing both the pilot and co-pilot.

The crash happened at around 11:40 pm local time. The airport was immediately shut down, and all flights were stopped to allow emergency teams to respond and begin an investigation.

Plane had arrived from Montreal

The aircraft involved was an Air Canada Express flight that had arrived from Montreal. It was operated by Jazz Aviation, a regional partner of Air Canada.

The flight, numbered AC8646, was a CRJ-900 aircraft. According to the airline, there were 76 people on board, including four crew members.

Shocking news: Air Canada Express jet collided with a fire truck on LaGuardia runway in New York pilots killed, injuries reported, airport shut down temporarily 😱📷 Anyone had a crazy airport moment abroad? pic.twitter.com/9bNlXqvvBo — 東京のライフハックコーチ 🇳🇬🤝🇯🇵✨ (@NaijaJP) March 23, 2026

Air Canada Express CRJ-900 collides with fire truck after landing at New York's LaGuardia Airport (LGA) inbound from Montréal Canada - both pilots killed pic.twitter.com/mfg7CTkh0m — Caleb E (@787CalebE) March 23, 2026

Images from the scene showed the front part of the plane, including the cockpit, badly damaged. Emergency vehicles surrounded the aircraft with flashing lights as rescue teams worked on the runway.