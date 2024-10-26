Indian teen Walmart employee dies inside walk-in oven: A look at retail giant's troubling past incidents

The tragic death of 19-year-old Gursimran Kaur inside a Walmart oven in Canada has reignited concerns over the retailer's safety practices amid a troubling history of workplace incidents.

Walmart, which operates a chain of hypermarkets worlwide, has come under intense scrutiny following the recent shocking incident involving a young woman. Last weel, 19-year-old Gursimran Kaur was tragicalling found dead inside an industrial walk-in oven in Canada's Halifax. According to reports, Gursimran's charred remains were discovered by her mother, who also works in the same store. The details of how Kaur ended up trapped in the oven are still being looked into, but this shocking incident has sparked significant worries regarding Walmart's safety protocols and working conditions. Kaur’s death has added to a troubling pattern of fatal incidents linked to Walmart stores throughout North America.

Warehouse Worker Crushed by Forklift In February 2024, Elena Rios, a grandmother of 13, tragically lost her life when a forklift crushed her at a Walmart distribution center in Fort Worth, Texas. Her family discovered the news of the accident through media coverage and faced inconsistent information from Walmart representatives. A certified forklift operator, Rios had reportedly been working for the company for years. Reports further had said that she was fatally caught between a forklift and a pallet rack.

Neglected Medical Emergency Leads to Employee's Death In March this year, 30-year-old David Bradshaw, passed away after collapsing in the breakroom of a distribution centre in Shelby, North Carolina. Reports had stated that he lay on the floor for almost an hour without receiving medical help. Bradshaw reportedly suffered a seizure when he collapsed. His mother stated that Walmart did not call 911 for an hour, and although an AED was available on site, it was locked and only accessible to trained employees.

Black Friday Trampling In 2008, 34-year-old Jdimytai Damour lost his life when he was trampled by a crowd of eager shoppers during a Black Friday sale at a Walmart store in Valley Stream, New York. Investigators found that the store's security measures were insufficient to manage the large number of customers.

Worker Exposed to Carbon Monoxide in Freezer In 2010, Donald Wells was working at a Kentucky facility when he was injured due to carbon monoxide exposure while inside a freezer, sparking discussions over improved air quality monitoring in enclosed work environments.

Pregnant Employee Suffers Miscarriage After Slip On June 7, 2014, Shamsey Duncan, who was pregnant, arrived for her shift at Walmart in Bossier City, Louisiana. While working, she slipped on a mat in front of a Reddy Ice freezer and fell forward onto the floor. Later that day, Duncan began to feel unwell and went to the hospital. There, the medical staff informed her that her unborn child had no heartbeat, and they induced labour for her stillborn baby the following day.

Employee Run Over by Semi-Truck in Loading Area In 2016, Ken Steele, a 79-year-old retired Walmart employee working part-time, was killed in Fort Wayne, Indiana, after being run over by a semi-truck trailer while helping a driver back up for unloading. A police report indicated that Steele was positioned behind the World Way Freight Transport rig, assisting the driver in backing up towards the offloading area, when he was struck by the truck’s trailer.

Meat Slicer Incident Results in Finger Amputation On June 10, 2018, a worker at a store in Hodgkins, Illinois, was using a Hobart Vertical Band to cut meat when he accidentally struck his hand against the blade, resulting in the amputation of two fingers.

Employee Dies After Being Pressured to Work Despite Medical Condition On January 16, 2022, while working her bakery shift at the North Little Rock location in Arkansas, 38-year-old Janikka Perry began to feel faint. Despite having informed management about her heart issues and diabetes when she was hired, Perry reportedly continued to work through her symptoms because the store was short-staffed. After enduring hours of discomfort, she sought relief in a bathroom, where she stayed for almost an hour and a half before calling 911, saying she was having trouble breathing. Paramedics arrived nine minutes later, but they found Perry unconscious, and she was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Data from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) reveals that Walmart reported 571 workplace injuries between 2015 and 2022, making it the second highest in this regard, just behind the United States Postal Service. Advocates for workers' rights and union representatives contend that Walmart’s position as the second highest employer injury rate in the US—with three serious incidents for every 100 full-time employees—highlights an urgent need for better safety measures and quicker emergency response protocols.

