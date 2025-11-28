Tokyo Haneda Airport Chaos: 70% of Terminal 2 Toilets Shut Down
A major disruption occurred at Tokyo Haneda's Terminal 2 when an electrical fault with water pumps left up to 70% of the toilets out of service. The issue, which lasted for 11 hours, caused significant frustration and long queues for passengers.
Haneda Airport
Passengers faced an uncomfortable wait for their flights at one of the world's busiest airports on Friday, with up to 70 percent of toilets at Tokyo Haneda's Terminal 2 reportedly out of order.
Major Toilet Breakdown at Haneda Airport
A spokesman for the airport operator confirmed the plumbing problem to AFP and said that by mid-afternoon, 51 out of 144 toilet areas were still affected.
Electrical Fault Behind Massive Outage
The problem was caused by electrical issues with pumps supplying water to the facilities, the spokesman for Japan Airport Terminal said on condition of anonymity.
"We were notified by staff around 5:00 am (2000 GMT Thursday)," the spokesman said, adding that the problem took 11 hours to resolve.
Water Available at Sinks, Not Toilets
"Running water was available at sinks, where people wash their hands, but not at many toilets," he said.
"Our staff directed our guests to functioning toilets. In some cases, our staff used buckets to wash toilets after use."
Passengers Voice Frustration Online
"I'm glad I made it to Haneda safely... but I can't use the toilet. This is an emergency," one user wrote on X.
"Most toilets in Terminal 2 are out of order... As someone with a sensitive stomach, this is a pain," said another.
A third person said there were long queues for the toilet at the airport's train station, describing "utter chaos at Haneda Terminal 2".
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
