Image Credit : Getty

"I'm glad I made it to Haneda safely... but I can't use the toilet. This is an emergency," one user wrote on X.

"Most toilets in Terminal 2 are out of order... As someone with a sensitive stomach, this is a pain," said another.

A third person said there were long queues for the toilet at the airport's train station, describing "utter chaos at Haneda Terminal 2".

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)