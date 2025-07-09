Image Credit : Pixabay

Indian Passport Holders

Indian Passport allowed e-visa facilities for 25 countries, visa free facilities for 16 countries, visa-on-arrival facility for 26 countries and both e-visa and Visa-on-arrival facility for 11 countries.

Major countries offering e-visa

Indian passport holders get e-visa facility offered by Argentina, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan republic, Malaysia, New Zealand, Singapore, Turkey and Uzbekistan.

Visa-Free facility

Indians can travel visa free to only 16 countries. The major countries include Bhutan, Hong Kong, Nepal, Maldives, Mauritius, Trinidad and Tobago which has a huge Indian origin population.

Visa-on-Arrival

Iran, Indonesia, Jamaica, Jordan, Qatar, Nigeria, Fiji, are major countries offering visa-on-arrival for Indian passport holders.