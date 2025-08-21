Image Credit : Getty

Moscow is demanding that Ukrainian troops pull back entirely from the remaining areas of Donetsk and Luhansk, effectively granting Russia complete authority over the entire Donbas region. The demand would force Kyiv to cede heavily guarded cities and defensive lines that Russia has struggled to crack after years of fighting.

Experts point out that Russia aims to claim the last quarter of this partially held territory, converting a prolonged military deadlock into a formalized diplomatic victory. Strategically, this would lock in a major industrial basin and shorten Russia’s front, but it would also give Moscow a stronger base for pressure down the line.

For Ukraine, the tradeoff isn’t just land, but it’s also leverage, deterrence, and a precedent that borders can be changed by force, a calculation that resonates far beyond the Donbas.