Image Credit : Getty

Rare earth elements which remain vital to everything from smartphones and EVs to missile systems like Akash and Astra, have emerged as a geopolitical flashpoint. While found across the globe, they are difficult to extract and process, which gives power to nations that dominate the value chain.

Currently, that nation is China. With 44 million tonnes in reserves and control of over 90% of global processing capacity, Beijing’s grip on rare earths is nearly absolute. When China announced restrictions on the export of seven rare earth elements in April amid a backdrop of tariffs and tensions with the US, it sent global supply chains into a spin, including in India.

India’s electric vehicle (EV) and electronics sectors were particularly hit. Nearly 90% of India's rare earth imports come from China, and this sudden disruption sparked fears of raw material shortages and production delays.

Yet, in this crisis lies a rare opportunity.