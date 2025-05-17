The operation, conducted between May 9-10, targeted nine terror hubs in Pakistan, causing no civilian casualties. Dhankhar highlighted the precision strikes following the Pahalgam attack.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday (May 17) drew a striking parallel between India's recent Operation Sindoor and the US military's 2011 elimination of Osama bin Laden in Pakistan, calling the Indian action a "new global benchmark" in counter-terrorism.

Addressing an event organised by the Jaipuria group of institutions, Dhankhar hailed the strikes as India's "deepest-ever cross-border operation," referencing targeted attacks on nine terror hubs in Pakistan believed to house operatives from groups such as Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba.

Without naming Osama bin Laden, the Vice President recalled the US operation conducted on May 2, 2011, when the mastermind of the September 11 attacks was "dealt with" in Pakistan. "Bharat has done it. And done it to the knowledge of the world," he declared.

Highlighing the precision of Operation Sindoor, Dhankhar said the strikes were designed to avoid collateral damage. "Only terrorists were harmed," he said, underlining that India remains committed to peace but will not hesitate to act against terror.

Referring to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack—which claimed at least 26 civilian lives—Dhankhar called it the deadliest strike on Indian soil since the 2008 Mumbai attacks. He noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had issued a stern warning to the global community shortly after the Pahalgam incident, and the world has now seen that those were not just "empty words."

Operation Sindoor, conducted between May 9 and 10, targetted key terror infrastructure across Pakistan, including locations in Chaklala, Rafiq, Rahim Yar Khan, Sargodha, Bhulari, and Jacobabad. According to Indian defence officials, the attacks were carefully synchronised and aimed at radar stations, command centres, and ammunition depots.