Trump is adding his name to various institutions and buildings, not just geographical areas. His government added his name to buildings related to the Kennedy Center and the United States Institute of Peace. The Trump administration also decided to rename the National Renewable Energy Laboratory as the National Laboratory of the Rockies. Officials even discussed ideas like issuing special passports with his photo, National Park Service passes, and currency notes with his signature. Reports also suggest plans to rename the Palm Beach International Airport in Florida after Trump. We have to wait and see how far his new plan to rename the Atlantic or Pacific Ocean actually goes.