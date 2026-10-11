Two people died and 16 were injured after danjiri festival floats overturned in Izumisano and Izumiotsu, in Japan's Osaka Prefecture. The victims were helping to keep the four-tonne floats upright when they lost balance during turns at intersections. Videos of the accidents circulated online, sparked safety concerns during festivals.

Two men were killed and several others injured after massive traditional festival floats overturned during local celebrations in Osaka Prefecture, Japan, on Saturday. The two separate accidents occurred in the cities of Izumisano and Izumiotsu. Police are investigating the circumstances behind both the incidents. The victims were helping to keep the floats upright when they lost their balance while turning at intersections. The accidents were captured in videos circulating on social media, leaving viewers shocked by the dangerous moments.

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How did the fatal accidents happen?

In Izumisano, a danjiri float overturned while making a right turn at an intersection at around 10.55 am. The accident killed a 51-year-old company executive from the city, according to a report by The Japan Times. Seven other male participants were injured, some of them seriously, according to Osaka Prefectural Police.

A second accident occurred in Izumiotsu at around 1.20 pm. A float overturned after turning right at an intersection, killing a 48-year-old corporate worker from neighbouring Izumi city. Nine male participants suffered injuries that were not life-threatening.

Police said no spectators were injured in either incident. The authorities are investigating the accidents to establish exactly what caused the floats to overturn.

What is danjiri festival?

Danjiri festivals are traditional Japanese celebrations featuring large wooden floats pulled through streets by teams of participants. The floats are around four metres tall and weigh approximately four tonnes.

One of the festival's main attractions is yarimawashi, a manoeuvre in which participants pull a float around a corner at speed. The dramatic turn requires coordination and control, but the weight and momentum of the structure can make it dangerous.

During both accidents, the men who died were positioned beside the floats, helping to prevent them from overturning.

Viral videos, trigger reactions online

Videos showing the floats overturning have prompted expressions of grief and concern on social media. Many viewers offered condolences to the victims' families and wished those injured a speedy recovery.

One user commented that the turn had been taken too sharply, while another described the incident as a tragedy. Others questioned the risks involved in the festival's high-speed manoeuvres.

'Safety must always come before tradition', one social media user wrote while expressing sympathy for the victims and their families.

The two deaths have brought renewed attention to the risks faced by participants in traditional festivals involving heavy moving structures. As police investigate both accidents, the incidents have left festivalgoers and online viewers mourning the loss of two lives in a single day.