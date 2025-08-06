- Home
Cold War 2.0 in Warm Waters? THIS is why the Indo-Pacific is a global spotlight | EXPLAINED
The Indo-Pacific is fast emerging as a vital arena of trade and tension, where global powers like the US, China, India, and ASEAN are shaping a new era of strategic competition
The Indo-Pacific which stretches from the eastern coast of Africa to the Western coast of the Americas, is setting up to be not only an engine of global trade but it is shaping up to be a potential stage for a neo-cold war style contest.
There's a huge overlap in economic, security and geopolitical interests for the United States, China, India along with regional groupings like ASEAN which are jostling to redefine future of the region. As the SCO summit is scheduled for August 31, the Global spotlight is one again on the growing fault lines.
The Strategic Stakes of the Indo-Pacific
The region is strategically extremely important as nearly 60% of Global GDP and almost 2/3rds of vital international trade pass through the Indo-Pacific. The region is home to vital sea routes like the Malacca strait and the South China sea. It's importance in undersea resources, transport of energy supplies is unparalleled.
The United States vows to maintain 'Freedom of Navigation' and 'rules based international order' in the region. With the Chinese threat ever looming, it's aggressive political claim over all of South China sea, the Indo-Pacific is not just a line but is also a frontier. It is a zone that must be secured. For India, it is a sector that poses great opportunity as well as threat. Meanwhile, ASEAN as a regional co-operation tries to balance it's economic dependence on China and maintain it's regional autonomy.
China’s Maritime Assertiveness
China's rise in the Indo-Pacific is marked by dual strategies. It's policy of economic enticement and military muscle poses as a security threat. The Belt and Road (BRI) has established Beijing's strategic footholds in countries such as Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Cambodia and Maldives. Hambantota, Gwadar not only offers China with commercial leverage but also comes with latent military utility.
Militarily, China has transformed the South China Sea into a quasi-lake. Artificial islands with military installations, airstrips, and missile systems give China strategic depth — but they also provoke pushback from Southeast Asian claimants like Vietnam and the Philippines, and from extra-regional powers like the US and Australia.
India: The Reluctant Stakeholder Turned Assertive Player
India has come a long away from the age of Non-Alliance to strategic alliances. From 'Look East' in 1990s to 'Act East' and now SAGAR (Security and Growth for all in the Region), India has gradually moved towards becoming a net security provider.
India is also expanding it's naval footprint with bases in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. We see closer ties with countries like Mauritius and Seychelles and the joint exercises like Malabar, Indra is a testament to Indian Navy's growing blue-water capabilities.
Yet, India’s dilemma lies in balancing its strategic autonomy with deeper engagement in US-led frameworks like the Quad. The Galwan clash with China in 2020, the Doklam standoff have forced India to view maritime deterrence as a necessary supplement.
The Indo-Pacific now increasingly resembles the early stages of the Cold War — with military buildups, ideological narratives, bloc formation, and strategic deterrence in play. Unlike the Cold War of the 20th century, however, this contest is multipolar, economically interdependent, and geographically maritime.