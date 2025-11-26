Indian Naval Ship (INS) Sahyadri, a stealth frigate, arrived in Manila, Philippines, for a port call to enhance maritime cooperation. The visit follows several multilateral naval exercises and underscores India's Act East Policy in the Indo-Pacific.

India's indigenously designed and built stealth frigate, Indian Naval Ship (INS) Sahyadri, on Wednesday arrived in Manila, Philippines, as part of its operational deployment in the Indo-Pacific, underscoring India's commitment to enhancing maritime cooperation in the region.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

A Packed Itinerary of Naval Exercises

According to a release, the visit follows the completion of multilateral and bilateral naval exercises, including MALABAR-2025, AUSINDEX-2025, JAIMEX-25, and a maiden bilateral exercise with the Republic of Korea Navy.

Pre-Arrival Drills with Philippine Navy

Prior to its port call in Manila, INS Sahyadri conducted joint drills with the Philippine Navy, focusing on tactical communications, navigation and manoeuvring, Visit, Board, Search, and Seizure (VBSS) operations, and flying operations to refine mutual professional understanding.

Harbour Phase Engagements

During the harbour phase, both navies will engage in professional exchanges, cross-deck visits, and Subject Matter Expert Exchanges. The visit will also feature cultural interactions, including friendly sports, a joint yoga session, and community outreach activities, including aid to a local orphanage.

"The harbour phase would include a series of professional exchanges, cross-deck visits and Subject Matter Expert Exchanges. In addition, cultural interactions such as friendly sports, joint Yoga session and aid to an orphanage is also planned during the visit," the release stated.

Strengthening Regional Cooperation

The deployment of INS Sahyadri highlights India's growing naval cooperation with the Philippines. It reflects New Delhi's commitment to promoting peace, security, and stability in the Indo-Pacific, aligned with India's Act East Policy and the vision of SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region).

Earlier on Sunday, INS Sahyadri participated in the bilateral exercise AUSINDEX 2025 alongside HMAS Ballarat of the Royal Australian Navy in the Northern Pacific.

Prior to this, the Indian Navy's Guided Missile Stealth Frigate, INS Sahyadri, participated in the sea phase of Exercise Malabar 2025 from November 13 to November 17, duirng which operations such as Anti-Submarine Warfare, Visit Board Search and Seizure (VBSS), gunnery firing, underway replenishment, and cross-deck helicopter operations were conducted.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, India and the Philippines enjoy warm, multifaceted bilateral relations rooted in historical ties and shared democratic values. Cooperation spans various sectors, including defence, trade, investment, and cultural exchange. India and the Philippines formally established diplomatic relations on 26 November 1949, shortly after both countries gained independence. (ANI)