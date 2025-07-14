Gold price RISES on July 14: Check 22k, 24k rates in your city
Gold prices have been rising consistently. Today, they jumped up again.
Gold prices continue to climb at the start of the week. Today saw another significant jump. Check out the latest rates in major cities, including Kolkata.
Kolkata gold prices today:
18 carat – ₹7,491 per gram (up ₹12), ₹74,910 per 10 grams (up ₹120), ₹749,100 per 100 grams (up ₹1,200)
22 carat gold prices:
₹9,155 per gram (up ₹15), ₹91,550 per 10 grams (up ₹150), ₹915,500 per 100 grams (up ₹1,500)
24 carat gold prices:
₹9,988 per gram (up ₹12), ₹99,880 per 10 grams (up ₹120), ₹998,800 per 100 grams (up ₹1,200)
Delhi gold prices today:
22 carat – ₹91,700 per 10 grams (up ₹150)
24 carat – ₹1,00,030 per 10 grams (up ₹1,700)
Patna gold prices today:
22 carat – ₹91,600 per 10 grams (up ₹150)
24 carat – ₹99,930 per 10 grams (up ₹1,700)
Mumbai gold prices today:
22 carat – ₹91,550 per 10 grams (up ₹150)
24 carat – ₹99,880 per 10 grams (up ₹1,700)
Jaipur gold prices today:
22 carat – ₹91,700 per 10 grams (up ₹150)
24 carat – ₹1,00,030 per 10 grams (up ₹1,700)
Chennai gold prices today:
22 carat – ₹91,550 per 10 grams (up ₹150)
24 carat – ₹99,880 per 10 grams (up ₹1,700)