- Home
- World
- 'Jobs Future, H-1B Visas, Indian Connection': 5 Big Quotes By Elon Musk On Nikhil Kamath's Podcast
'Jobs Future, H-1B Visas, Indian Connection': 5 Big Quotes By Elon Musk On Nikhil Kamath's Podcast
A highly anticipated interview of Tesla CEO Elon Musk with Indian podcaster Nikhil Kamath was released on Sunday and has been grabbing all the attention ever since. The interview on the show ‘People by WTF’ touched upon many subjects.
Elon Musk On Nikhil Kamath's Podcast
Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Sunday appeared on a highly anticipated podcast, which lasted for almost two hours, with India’s billionaire and co-founder of the discount brokerage firm Zerodha, Nikhil Kamath. From investment advice to entrepreneurs to how the work culture is shaping up amid an advent of Artificial Intelligence, the interview on the show ‘People by WTF’ touched upon many subjects.
Working Will Become "Optional" Like Hobby Due to AI
Elon Musk has said that in the coming years, work may no longer be a necessity for people. Musk predicted that rapid advancements in artificial intelligence and robotics will make working "optional" in less than 20 years and possibly even sooner.
Musk stated, "My prediction is, in less than 20 years, working will be optional, working at all will be optional, like a hobby pretty much"
Musk explained that with accelerating progress in AI and robotics, people may reach a stage where they can choose whether to work or not, similar to choosing whether to grow vegetables at home despite having the option to buy them from a store.
According to him, this shift could arrive in "less than 20 years, maybe even as little as 10 or 15 years," driven entirely by technology taking over almost all forms of labor.
He acknowledged that some may doubt this prediction, noting that his statement may be played back after two decades to judge its accuracy. Still, he expressed confidence that the speed at which AI is improving will ultimately make work a matter of personal interest rather than economic survival.
US Benefited Immensely From Talented Indians
Discussing immigration policies and entrepreneurship, Elon Musk acknowledged the significant contributions of Indian talent to the United States, noting that the country has significantly benefited from skilled Indians.
"I think America has benefited immensely from talented Indians who have come to America. I mean, America's been an immense beneficiary of talent from India," he said.
Musk's comments highlight the value of diversity and the impact of Indian professionals in various sectors, including technology and innovation. Many individuals of Indian origin have made significant contributions to the US economy, driving growth and innovation.
Starlink Can't Beat Tower-Based Networks In Densely Populated Areas
Elon Musk said Starlink, his global satellite-based internet service, cannot outperform traditional tower-based networks in densely populated cities because of simple physics.
Musk explained in detail how Starlink works and why it is better suited for rural and underserved regions rather than crowded urban areas.
He stated, "The physics don't allow for that," Musk said, adding that "we can't beat something that's 1 kilometre away, which is the cell tower."
Musk said that the main limitation is the distance between Starlink satellites and users on the ground. The satellites orbit the Earth at around 550 km in low Earth orbit and can come down only to about 350 km at best. Because of this distance, he explained, Starlink cannot match the efficiency of a cellular tower that is just 1 km away from users in a city.
SpaceX work with the Starlink programme
Talking about SpaceX work with the Starlink programme, Elon Musk said: “And hopefully, India. We'd love to be operating in India. That would be great. We're operating in 150 different countries, now, with Starlink.”
On H-1B visa program
Talking about the H-1B visa program in the US and the change in the country's immigration policies, Elon Musk said: "I think America has benefitted immensely from talented Indians that have come to America. Yeah, America has been an immense beneficiary of talent from India." While Musk noted that there has been some misuse of the H-1B Program, he also said he doesn't believe in shutting it down altogether.
Musk's advice to entrepreneurs in India
When asked what advice he would give to young entrepreneurs in India, Elon Musk said: “I'm a big fan of anyone who wants to build. So I think anyone who wants to...you know, make more than they take, has my respect. So that's the main thing you should aim for, aim to make more than you take. Be a, you know, a net contributor to society.”
Elon Musk with Kids
Elon Musk also shared that his partner Shivon Zilis is “half-Indian” and one of their children’s middle name is ‘Sekhar’. “One of my sons with her is, his middle name is Sekhar, after Chandrasekhar,” Musk said, referring to S Chandrasekhar, a renowned Indian-American astrophysicist.
Check the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Stay updated with the latest World News and global developments from politics to economy and current affairs. Get in-depth coverage of China News, Europe News, Pakistan News, and South Asia News, along with top headlines from the UK and US. Follow expert analysis, international trends, and breaking updates from around the globe. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.