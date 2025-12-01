Image Credit : X

Elon Musk has said that in the coming years, work may no longer be a necessity for people. Musk predicted that rapid advancements in artificial intelligence and robotics will make working "optional" in less than 20 years and possibly even sooner.

Musk stated, "My prediction is, in less than 20 years, working will be optional, working at all will be optional, like a hobby pretty much"

Musk explained that with accelerating progress in AI and robotics, people may reach a stage where they can choose whether to work or not, similar to choosing whether to grow vegetables at home despite having the option to buy them from a store.

According to him, this shift could arrive in "less than 20 years, maybe even as little as 10 or 15 years," driven entirely by technology taking over almost all forms of labor.

He acknowledged that some may doubt this prediction, noting that his statement may be played back after two decades to judge its accuracy. Still, he expressed confidence that the speed at which AI is improving will ultimately make work a matter of personal interest rather than economic survival.