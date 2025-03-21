user
Balochistan: Top 10 most beautiful places in Pakistan's largest province

Pakistan has many beautiful places like Hanna Lake, Urak Valley, and Gwadar Beach. These places are known for their natural beauty and peaceful environment

Amrita Ghosh
Published: Mar 21, 2025, 3:53 PM IST

Hanna Lake

Balochistan is Pakistan's largest province. Check out the top 10 most beautiful places you can visit here

Hanna Lake is a stunning lake surrounded by lush green mountains. It's perfect for picnics and boating

Gwadar

Gwadar is a coastal city famous for its beaches and port. It's a combination of natural beauty and modern infrastructure.


Urak Valley

Urak Valley is a valley surrounded by mountains in the Quetta district of Balochistan, western Pakistan. It's famous for its views.

Ziarat

Ziarat is a city in the Ziarat district of Balochistan province, Pakistan. This area is rich in history and has cedar forests.

Hingol National Park

Hingol National Park is one of the largest national parks in Pakistan. It has wildlife and unique rock formations.

Astola Island

This island is also called Pakistan's secret paradise. It is the largest island in Pakistan and has many activities like scuba diving, snorkeling, etc.

Kund Malir Beach

Kund Malir Beach is a beach located in Hingol National Park, Balochistan, Pakistan. It is known for its clear water and beautiful scenery.

Princess of Hope

Princess of Hope is located in Hingol National Park in the Balochistan province of Pakistan. It was named by Angelina Jolie.

Moola Chotok

Moola Chotok is a hidden gem located in Pakistan, best known for its greenery and waterfalls. The hidden place is very beautiful

Ormara Beach

Ormara Beach is a beautiful beach located in the Gwadar district of Balochistan, Pakistan. It is famous for its peaceful environment.

