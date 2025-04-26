Ten Pakistani army personnel were killed in an IED attack by Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) in Quetta on Friday.

The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) has claimed responsibility for a devastating attack on a Pakistani Army convoy near Quetta, Pakistan. The ambush, orchestrated with a remote-controlled improvised explosive device (IED), tore through a military vehicle in the volatile Margat region, killing ten Pakistani soldiers on the spot.

According to an official statement from the separatist outfit, the BLA deliberately targeted what it termed “occupying forces,” as part of its ongoing campaign of resistance in Balochistan. BLA spokesperson Jeeyand Baloch confirmed the operation in a press release, stating: “Baloch fighters successfully carried out the operation against what they described as ‘occupying forces’ in the region.”

"The blast completely destroyed the enemy vehicle, killing all 10 personnel on board, including subedar Shehzad Ameen, naib subedar Abbas, sepoy Khalil, sepoy Zahid, sepoy Khurram Saleem, and others," said a statement from BLA spokesperson Jiyand Baloch.

BLA also warned its operations against the Pakistani army would intensify in the coming days. "Our fight for freedom will not be deterred, and we will continue to target the enemy with all our might," it said. The attack is the latest in a series of strikes against the Pakistani army in Balochistan, highlighting the ongoing tensions in the region.

On Thursday, BLA had killed seven Pakistan Army personnel and injured four in separate attacks in Balochistan. These attacks took place in Zamuran, Kolwah and Kalat districts.

The latest assault comes on the heels of a brazen and deadly hijacking just last month, where BLA militants seized control of the Jaffar Express in Bolan. 339 passengers were taken hostage and 25 lives were lost after BLA detonated explosives on the tracks, causing the train’s engine and multiple coaches to derail inside a tunnel.

Authorities are yet to release an official statement on the Margat bombing. An investigation is underway.